Allegri: Juventus absolutely need to do better

It took a double sending off late in the game for Bologna for Juventus to finally breach the visitors’ defence in a dramatic 1-1 result with Alvaro Morata and Dusan Vlahovic combining for the equalizer against nine men.

Speaking after the game, coach Massimiliano Allegri chose to remain optimistic, insisting that the Bianconeri had taken strides forward this season.

“We are well aware that in order to finish in the top four, we have to take it one small step at a time. Fortunately, we were able to get a point out of a situation that had become very complicated. “It was a bad first half, then after going 1-0 down we hit the woodwork and had lots of shots on goal. We always seem to concede lately, so we need to improve on that and be more relaxed. “This is the kind of match we would’ve lost at the start of this season, so let’s see the glass as half-full. We absolutely need to do better, but we mustn’t get depressed either. The sides behind us are moving fast, Fiorentina have a favourable fixture list, there’s Lazio and Roma too, we have to keep working.”

Defender Matthijs de Ligt left the game with what appeared to be an injury, but turns out it was more of a stomach/intestinal ailment.

“We lacked width in the first half, then I moved Juan Cuadrado wider to create one-on-one situations. I introduced fresh legs after their goal and we had a good reaction, but weren’t clear-headed enough.”

The Bianconeri went behind early in the second half, but the coach tried in vain to calm his players and get them to play their own game.