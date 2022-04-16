Juventus 1 - Bologna 1: Initial reaction and random observations

Alessandro Del Piero, the man who I’m sure helped a good portion of us here fall in love with Juventus for the first time, made his first trip back to the Allianz Stadium in a decade Saturday night. The reception he got was one fit for a king — a stadium full of Juventni getting the chance to see the eternal No. 10 they love so much.

That proved to be one of the few times the crowd at Juve’s crown jewel of a stadium actually had a chance to cheer until second-half stoppage time.

In what proved to be Juventus’ latest and far-from-greatest slog of a performance, it was only for a stoppage-time goal from Dusan Vlahovic — off a very Del Piero-esque assist from Alvaro Morata — that saved the Bianconeri (who weren’t in bianconero) from getting absolutely embarrassed on their home field by Bologna. Vlahovic’s 95th-minute header allowed Juve to completely salvage a point on a day that was more about Juventus truly struggling to do much of anything right and having to fight back from a 1-0 deficit against a Bologna side that saw two players sent off in a matter of seconds yet somehow got a point.

That just kinda shows you how poorly Juve played for pretty much all of this game.

It wasn’t until that stoppage-time flurry of chances in which Juventus actually had the overall advantage in possession, finishing with just over half of the time on the ball. Juventus finished with 2 1⁄ 2 times as many shots as Bologna, but like we’ve been seeing from this team the last few weeks, very few of them are actually troubling the opposing keeper. Sure, Juventus created and then took 23 shots, but only four — FOUR!!! — of them w1ere on target, with Łukasz Skorupski having to make just three saves the entire night.

That’s not what you would call dominant even though the shot chart would tell you as such.

Instead, this was just an absolute dud of the game. Juventus didn’t play well at all. In fact, they played pretty poorly even with the two-man advantage for 12 or so minutes of game time. It was bad — and that’s saying something considering some of the other performances that we’ve watched this season.

But so many of the issues that have haunted this team over the course of this season showed their face during the vast majority of this game. The ineffective (yet completely makeshift) midfield was bad. The finishing in front of goal was terrible. The defense made one massive mistake and it came back to haunt Juve in the worst possible way. It wasn’t until Juve went down 1-0 that this team started playing with some sort of noticeable energy and desire to do something and attack with some verve.

It was bad.

Really, really bad.

Juventus, playing in front of a home crowd that was jacked the hell up after seeing Del Piero right before kickoff, should not be drawing nine-man Bologna, who has been absolutely terrible away from home in 2022.

Here’s the stark reality, though: Juventus needs to win every one of their five remaining games just to equal last season’s point total. You know, a 2020-21 campaign in which many felt was a total letdown because Juve had to make the Champions League on the final day of the season. Now, even if Juve make the Champions League — and after this game, who the hell knows — they’ll finish level with Andrea Pirlo’s “letdown” of a season. This is bad.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS