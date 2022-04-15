OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Juan Cuadrado renews with Juventus through 2023

The man responsible for some of Juventus’ biggest goals and plenty of assists over the last few years isn’t going anywhere.

It’s official.

It’s officially official, folks.

Juventus announced as the clock struck noon on Friday that Cuadrado, one of the handful of players whose contract was set to expire at the end of the current season, has signed on for another year through the 2022-23 campaign. Not that this is much of a surprise considering that Cuadrado reportedly had an appearance clause in his current deal kick in after he played in his 40th game in all competitions last weekend against Cagliari. Even with the appearance close going into effect and adding a year onto his contract, Juventus had reportedly been interested in trying to sign Cuadrado through 2024 on a lower salary.

Cuadrado’s new deal is the second extension Juve has announced in as many days after backup goalkeeper Mattia Perin finalized his deal through 2025 on Thursday.

The official wording of the deal — and part of what is a very nice post about Cuadrado — from Juventus’ website:

Indissoluble. An adjective that describes something that cannot be brought to an end, cannot be undone or broken. The relationship that binds Juventus to Cuadrado and Juan to the black and white jersey is all in this word. Something strong, which goes beyond the field of play, goes beyond the surface. A bond that continues until 2023. Juan’s black and white story has been constructed match after match, minute after minute. To be precise, 18 274 minutes over a total of 262 matches. Cuadrado is a winger, a full-back, and a midfielder. He is heart and passion. He is technique and imagination. His creative impulse has led him to net 24 goals and serve 53 assists since joining Juventus.

Even with all of the drama surrounding Paulo Dybala and his contract extension that never arrived, there was never the same feeling of uncertainty when it came to Cuadrado adding another year or two onto his deal. While negotiations were kicked down the road a whole lot longer than we thought they would ever be, Cuadrado always seemed to be the one player who was far more likely to stick around rather than head out over the summer.

Little did we know it would be coming about courtesy of a reported appearance clause, but that’s just sometimes the surprise that comes along the way in the football world.

Cuadrado, 34, is still a very important piece to Juventus’ puzzle. As wingers have come and gone, some playing well and others disappointing, Cuadrado has been one of the more consistent contributors on a squad that has seen a whole lot of turnover the last few years. That’s especially impressive when you consider Cuadrado’s reputation during the early parts of his Juve career when he was one of the squad’s more frustrating players.

But now, as he heads towards the twilight of his career, Cuadrado has found some semblance of consistency — which, considering everything else going around at Juventus, is a welcome sight from a player who obviously doesn’t get the headlines like some of his teammates.

So welcome back for at least one more year, Johnny. We look forward to seeing you dance after goals as much as you want over the next 12 months at least.