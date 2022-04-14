Reports: Juventus, Mattia Perin agree to contract extension through 2025

It looks as though Juventus has seen another name crossed off the list when it comes to the club’s handful of free agents come the end of the 2021-22 season.

According to Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti and since confirmed by Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport Italia, Juventus and backup goalkeeper Mattia Perin have agreed to a contract extension through 2025. On top of that, as has been rumored for much of the last few months when it comes to Juve’s soon-to-be free agents, Perin has agreed to said contract extension at a lower salary than the €2.3 million net he has earned this season — which just so happens to be one of the lowest salaries on the team.

Di Marzio says Perin could sign the new deal as early as Thursday afternoon.

#Juventus, vicinissimo il rinnovo di #Perin: accordo in via di definizione nelle prossime ore fino al 2025 // Juventus-Perin: negotiations on a new contract until 2025 are in an advanced phase⏳⚪️⚫️ @Goalitalia @Goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) April 13, 2022

For the 29-year-old Perin, this is quite the decision considering it has very much been a year-to-year kind of proposition with him. Heck, we weren’t even sure until late in the summer transfer window that he was truly going to stay with Juventus and be the backup for Wojciech Szczesny. But even considering the fact that he was starting at Genoa last season and had gone out on a pair of loan deals back to the club Juventus signed him from over the last two years, coming back to be the backup to Szczesny was something he was willing to accept.

Perin has, as is usually the case with Juve’s backup goalkeeper when he’s not the literal GOAT of goalkeepers, mostly appeared in spot duty in Serie A as well as served as the full-time Coppa italia keeper. With how Szczesny started the season, that might be a surprised at this point in time, but because Juve’s No. 1 was able to steady himself after a very rocky first month of the 2021-22 campaign then Perin has certainly not been called into the lineup all that much at all.

In total, Perin has appeared in eight matches this season.

But to see Perin agree to terms on a reduced wage scale, there’s obviously a desire for him to stay and continue to be Szczesny’s backup at the very least. At the very least, Juve has a steady backup goalkeeper who has shown he can fill in adequately when called upon by Max Allegri. And for a lot of clubs, sometimes finding even that is a pretty big ask.