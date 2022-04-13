Report: Andrea Agnelli, others facing possible suspensions in plusvalenza case

The court case in the capital gains investigation involving Juventus, Napoli and other Italian clubs has gotten underway this week, and there are already reports coming out that the Italian Prosecutor’s Office is already seeking heavy suspensions for those at the center of things.

For Juventus, that means potentially seeing all four of their most prominent front office members — from the man who runs the show to the guy who puts the roster together — suspended for, at minimum, six months is being recommended by the Italian Prosecutor’s Office, according to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport on Tuesday. On top of that, it has been reported that the federal prosecutors are seeking Juventus to be fined upward of €800,000.

The following suspensions are being recommended for Juve’s front office:

Juventus President Andrea Agnelli — 12 months.

Juventus Vice President Pavel Nedved — 8 months.

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene — 8 months.

Juventus Chief Football Officer Federico Cherubini — 6 months, 20 days.

Former Juventus Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici — 16 months.

#Plusvalenze, iniziato il processo: si attendono le richieste della Procura federale https://t.co/G3dRFJpqgP — La Gazzetta dello Sport (@Gazzetta_it) April 12, 2022

Other clubs involved — Napoli, Sampdoria, Empoli and Genoa — also risk suspensions, fines or both in some cases. But when it comes to the sheer volume of front office members at risk of suspension, nobody comes close to that of Juventus, according to La Gazzetta.

All of this, as you remember, comes out of the investigation that started in November where Juventus was accused of false accounting as a result of their multitude of plusvalenza deals over the last few years and transfer windows. Club offices have been searched, players have been interviewed no matter how long or how little they have been with Juventus and what they knew about the club’s business operations.

The FGIC hopes to have a verdict announced by mid-May.