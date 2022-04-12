Trio of players reportedly identified in Juve’s search for a new left back this summer

When it comes to Juventus’ summer transfer activity, the Italian press has basically boiled it down to three main things: a Paulo Dybala replacement, a central midfielder who can be a difference maker and a new left back with the likely impending exit of one Alex Sandro.

We know Juve are reportedly targeting Giacomo Raspadori for one of those spots. They may or may not be trying to rekindle an old flame with another. But what about at left back?

Just like they did in the summer of 2015, they could be looking to a rising Brazilian talent in his mid-20s to upgrade a major position of need.

According to Italian transfer reporter Nicolo Schira over the weekend, Juventus has identified Atlético Madrid’s 24-year-old Brazilian Renan Lodi as one of three players in the running for Juventus to sign this summer. The other two are names we’ve heard of before this weekend: Emerson Palmieri of Chelsea and Dutch youngster Owen Wijndal, who plays his club football for AZ Alkmaar. No further details in terms of who might be ahead of who when it comes to signing a new left back were given, but the fact that Juve are reportedly in the market for a new left back — and that two of them are still young, up-and-coming talents — tells you all you need to know about what will likely transpire this coming summer.

As we discussed a few weeks ago, the likelihood of Sandro leaving this summer looks pretty good these days knowing that Juve want to get younger and his form has been on a downward trajectory the last couple of years. Sandro, who turned 31 years old in January, has one more year remaining on his contract, with this summer looking like the one in which he heads out after seeing his playing time sharply fall this season.

Which one of those three names above that you prefer probably depends on the person you ask. Palmieri does stand out as the least exciting name of the three, especially considering that he’s 27 years old and hasn’t exactly been all that impressive in recent years. But he’s also probably going to come with the lowest asking price if it doesn’t become some sort of bidding war with Lyon, who have reportedly shown interest in making his loan deal from Chelsea a permanent one this summer.