The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 94: Juventus get back to their winning ways

For much of the 2021-22 season, Juventus’ wins have not involved many style points. They are not performances where you will be remembering the good things that happened a few weeks down the road. The main thing to take away from it — outside of Juventus not playing well at all, of course — is that they won the game and didn’t screw things up too bad.

This was the case Saturday night in Sardinia.

Juventus beat relegation battlers Cagliari 2-1 — and that’s all that really matters there. The game was not pretty. How Juventus allowed Cagliari to score the game-opening goal was not pretty, either. Heck, Juve’s game-winning goal, scored by Dusan Vlahovic, wasn’t all that pretty outside of the pass that Paulo Dybala delivered for the assist. It was a grinder if there ever was one, and Juventus has had their fair share of those in Max Allegri’s return to the bench this season.

So, at least they won, right?

Yeah, that’s the good thing to happen.

Outside of that when it comes to Saturday night’s game?

Meh, not very much.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks, we discuss:

The takeaways from the week that was— including that the Arthur experience continues to be one that isn’t exactly all that fun and how shockingly bad Juve’s depth takes a hit when there’s just a few injuries (and suspensions) like what happened against Cagliari.

An extended discussion coming out of Sergio’s point about depth on Juve’s bench situation — which wasn’t much against Cagliari and was far from game-changing this weekend (and many previous games before that).

Thoughts on the game itself against Cagliari — which, a lot like the depth of the squad, wasn’t all that great and nothing to truly be happy about outside of the win.

Looking at the main transfer rumor of the week involving Juventus’ reported interest in Sassuolo striker Giacomo Raspadori as the Italian media has said the Bianconeri has identified the 22-year-old Italian as the main man to replace Paulo Dybala next season.

Twitter questions — including ones about what Max Allegri’s burner account on Twitter might be after his comments from over the weekend regarding criticism (social media and in the press) during the Villarreal loss; should Juventus go for Sergei Milinkovic-Savic or Paul Pogba; and just how good was the peak of Allegri actually was and if his brand of football was worthy of winning the two Champions League finals he guided Juve to in 2015 and 2017.

