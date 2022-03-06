Juventus 1 - Spezia 0: Initial reaction and random observations

The arrival of Dusan Vlahovic in late-January has been a boon to Alvaro Morata. No longer the dude who was relied upon to lead Juve’s line, the Spaniard has embraced a new role as Robin rather than Batman, with some of his better games coming since the hulking Serbian striker signed from Fiorentina.

There’s been just one thing missing, though: Morata scoring a goal.

That was until Sunday.

Morata ended his Serie A goal drought that extended all the way back to the middle of December, as his 21st-minute goal off a pretty assist from Manuel Locatelli proved to be the game-winner in a 1-0 victory over a Spezia side that looked very much a team that could be headed toward Italy’s second division. Previously scoring in a Serie A fixture on Dec. 18 against Bologna, Morata had gone nine games without scoring. There’s been assists, there’s been other good things to happen, but going nearly three months without a goal just fits into the narrative about just how streaky of a player he can be.

Who knows what this goal will mean for the future — both good and bad — but to see Morata find the back of the net and not have Juve rely on more Vlahovic awesomeness as their lone source of offense.

But on this day, Juventus was able to take advantage of a terrible Spezia outlet attempt, and all of three passes later, Morata had the chance for the easy finish — and he did just that.

Juventus needed this win, and they needed it badly considering what happened Saturday night between Roma and Atalanta and what could potentially happen later in the day Sunday. They needed, at the very least, to improve their standing in fourth place and let the other chips above them fall as they may. Juventus could be within four points of Milan in third place if things go a certain way in a few hours.

This was not pretty — certainly more in the second half than the first. Max Allegri’s objectives, knowing full well he’s got a shell of the squad he did a few weeks ago because of all the injuries, were to sit back and defend the 1-0 lead with a tired squad rather than seriously try and choke the hell out of Spezia. To their credit, Spezia did create some chances out of it, with Wojciech Szczesny having to make a couple of nice saves on quality scoring opportunities.

But, in true Juventus fashion from Allegri’s first tenure, they grinded out the result no matter how ugly it might have been for an extended period of time. Considering the circumstance when it comes to the current state of the roster and how the Serie A table looks, that’s enough for me. You can’t exactly ask this team to go above and beyond — yes, even against a sub-par Spezia side — when they’re running on fumes and have been playing every three or four days for the last month.

Juventus got the most important thing of all Sunday night — a win.

I’ll take that every single time out. At this time of year, style points aren’t at the top of the wish list. It wasn’t under Allegri four years ago. It wasn’t under Maurizio Sarri. It wasn’t under Andrea Pirlo as they battled to the end to go into the top four. Whether it’s being an outside contender for the Scudetto late in the season or simply solidifying their spot in the top four, Juve need points right now and that’s the most important thing of all.

That’s what happened against Spezia. it wasn’t pretty by any means, but they got three points — which is more than Milan and Napoli can say about what happened when they hosted Spezia earlier this season.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS