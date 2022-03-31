Juventus Women 1 (3) - Lyon 3 (4): Initial reaction and random observations

If Juventus Women wanted to have any chance of keeping its surprise Women’s Champions League run alive and be one of the final four teams standing, you knew that things would have to be sound at the back at the very least. With Lyon having pretty much all of its firepower available — including a certain Ada Hegerberg — that was always going to be a tall task.

Turns out, it was exactly that ... and one Juve had trouble in keeping up with.

Lyon was at its very best Thursday night, not just turning the Women’s Champions League quarterfinal tie against Juventus Women in its favor, but doing so in dominant fashion. Two first-half goals gave the French giants the aggregate lead and then United States international Cat Macario put the final nail in the coffin with a fantastic individual effort to put Lyon up 3-0 and 4-2 on aggregate. That’s where the scoreline stayed until Andrea Staskova’s late header gave Juve both a lifeline to try and tie things up on aggregate and a much-needed jolt of energy in the dying minutes.

It proved to be too little a little too late. Final score on aggregate: Lyon 4, Juventus Women 3.

Unfortunately, this is the end of the road. It nearly resulted in another surprise along the way. (I mean, can you imagine if Staskova or somebody else had scored in stoppage time to tie things up on aggregate? The tone of this might be different.)

But one thing we all can agree on is that Juventus Women, outmatched on paper and playing one of the best teams in the world that was looking rather good on the field, held their own over the two-legged tie. Sure, there was no red card to help out this time or a couple of goals to completely flip things in Juve’s favor like last week in Turin. Yet, somehow, even with Lyon going ahead 3-0 and there being plenty of defending to go — especially to begin the second half before Macario scored — there was hope.

And as this team has shown in previous European outings this season, a little bit of hope is all they need.

Of course, it didn’t come to fruition this time because Lyon was just the better side on the night. There’s no denying that. I feel like first-year manager Joe Montemurro would say that Lyon was the better side and that his squad could have done better. That may sound simplistic or not hard-hitting analysis of what just happened, but that’s just the easiest way of saying it.

But this team, even with being dominated for long stretches of time Thursday night, had a glimmer of hope until the final whistle sounded in the 93rd minute. That says something about this group and the way they truly fight until the end.

It’s a loss, it’s the end of the road in Europe for a few months, but it hopefully is the start of something really, really good in the Women’s Champions League.

Juventus’ front office brought in Montemurro to help build this team’s standing in Europe. And after the first UWCL run with Joe at the helm, that looks like the right call — and then some.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS