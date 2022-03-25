OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Lina Hurtig renews with Juventus Women through 2024

As much as Juventus Women have big things to take of over the next week or two, this is always the time of year where a glimpse of what the roster may look like next season starts to come into focus.

Translation: Late winter and early spring tends to be contract extension time.

Over the last two weeks, more than just one Juventus player has seen their deals in Turin extended for another two years. First was Valentina Cernoia, then came Cecilia Salvai, now it’s Lina Hurtig’s turn to see the deal she signed a year and a half ago extended through 2024, the club announced on Thursday. Hurtig, who arrived from Linköping in Sweden in 2020, has proven to be a key part of Juve’s attacking trio alongside Cristiana Girelli and Barbara Bonansea first under former manager Rita Guarino and now Joe Montemurro.

That’s three contract extensions in less than three weeks. That also goes with the likes of Sara Gama, Martina Rosucci and Arianna Caruso signing new deals earlier in the 2021-22 season. At this point, as we await some of the other mainstays to sign new deals — and to see what the upcoming professionalism developments to go into place ahead of the 2022-23 campaign — it’s becoming pretty clear that the spine of the next edition of Juventus Women is going to look a lot like the current one.

And who could blame them?

Hurtig has played a big role in last season’s Scudetto=winning side as well as this year’s team that is both in line to win another league title as well as play in the Coppa Italia final next month. She has also been in a fixture in the starting lineup in Europe — including scoring the opening goal in Juve’s group stage finale against Servette that locked up a spot in the knockout round — as the Bianconere are 90 minutes and one positive result away from making the Women’s Champions League semifinals after Wednesday night’s 2-1 upset win over giants Lyon.

This season, Hurtig has four goals and a pair of assists in 16 league games (11 starts).