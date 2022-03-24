Report: Juventus has been in contact with Mino Raiola regarding Paul Pogba

It comes to the surprise of no one who has watched Juventus again this season that the club is reportedly in the market for a serious upgrade in the midfield during the upcoming transfer window. There’s been no real hints into what that could mean and who the club might seriously target, but a midfield addition is very much a logical choice.

And, much like recent rumors that said Juventus could go to the free agent market to bring a player back to Italy after some time in Europe, a very predictable name has popped up in the search for a “new” midfielder.

According to Sky Sports in England, Juventus is one of a handful of teams that has been in contact with Paul Pogba’s infamous agent, Mino Raiola, regarding a potential move back to Turin this coming summer. Pogba, like Paulo Dybala, will be out of contract in a matter of months, and his future at Manchester United — where he has been since being sold by Juventus in the summer of 2016 for a record €105 million — is anything but certain even though he has yet to rule out extending his deal at Old Trafford.

As well as Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus, two Premier League clubs have shown interest in signing Paul Pogba in the summer on a free transfer. pic.twitter.com/LQA2g0ohK2 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 23, 2022

The Sky report is quick to point out that no offers have been made for Pogba, which means we don’t really know what level the contact with Raiola has been. They add that two Premier League clubs have also been in contact with Raiola along with “a number of European clubs” that include Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Also according to Sky, who Manchester United selects as its next manager will play a role and something Pogba considers before making a final decision on where he will play his football next season (and beyond).

Pogba being linked with a return to Juventus is nothing new. As United has continued to deal with inconsistencies and failed to win hardware as their managerial position has turned into a turnstile of sorts and Juventus’ midfield has continued to be what it has been the last few years, the Italian press has definitely tried to get things going in terms of a comeback to Turin.

Earlier this month, Sky Italia’s Fabrizio Romano reported that Juventus will sign a new central midfielder this summer, adding “the plan is clear as they want an important player in that position.” There were no names mentioned who that might be, but with the reports of there being contact between Pogba’s agent and Juventus, you gotta think he’s at least one of the names on the list even if it might be a tough task to add a player like the 29-year-old Frenchman who’s been on massive wages ever since going back to England.