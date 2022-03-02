Juventus 1 - Fiorentina 0: Initial reaction and random observations

It was no surprise to see Fiorentina come out like absolute gangbusters Wednesday night. The Franchi, for obvious reasons, was fired up, with the 75 percent capacity crowd sounding more like a full house on one of the biggest nights the old warhorse of a stadium has seen in years. Fiorentina fed off of that, and La Viola was pressing and pressing and pressing Juventus even more as the first half went on.

You just had to wonder how long that could stand, and if it started to fade even in the slightest if Juventus could take advantage of Fiorentina not playing like it did in the opening 45 minutes.

As it turns out, that one moment Juve could take advantage of came out of virtually nowhere.

Somehow, some way, Juventus will head back to Turin with an always-valuable away goal. That is thanks to a stoppage-time cross from Juan Cuadrado that bounced off Lorenzo Venuti’s chest and trickled across the Fiorentina goal line to give Juventus a 1-0 win in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals. It was a cruel ending for a Fiorentina side that was clearly the better side against a shorthanded Juventus squad that was without nine first team players and had all but a couple of legitimate options off the bench for Max Allegri to turn to.

But, the thing is, we’re Juventus fans here.

So, after a game in which Juve grinded through ineffective midfield play and hung on for dear life defensively on a handful of Fiorentina attacks, it’s Allegri’s side that got the win.

Seriously. Juventus won this game.

I know why because the own goal tells me so, but I still don’t understand how they were able to keep Fiorentina off the scoreboard considering what the backline actually looked like and what kind of scoring chances Fiorentina was able to generate. Juventus lined up in a 3-5-2 with one central defender and two fullbacks turned center backs for the night. Sure, one of those natural fullbacks was Danilo who played a lot of that hybrid kind of role last season, but Juve’s defense was about as makeshift as it could be and the odds that Fiorentina would get on the scoreboard were probably rather favorable.

Yet, they didn’t.

Somehow, Juventus did.

It was an own goal, but you know what? I don’t care.

It’s one of the more troll-y kind of goals that Juve’s scored in quite a while, and the ultimate kind of almost-walk-off win that gave the Bianconeri the last laugh on a night when the guy under the spotlight looked the most likely to score a goal of any player for the visitors. (And he was under the spotlight for other obvious reasons, too.) But because it was an own goal, in second-half stoppage time, and against a team that just thoroughly was the better side, it had some kind of amusing laughter that came along with it. Sometimes, having a little luck helps a bunch.

And, boy, did the luck shine on the Old Lady this night.

Almost every single stat in this game favored Fiorentina. It doesn’t matter if it’s possession, total shots taken, shots on goal — whatever. You name it and Fiorentina did it better and more frequently than Juventus did Wednesday night. But sometimes, just sometimes, you throw the stats out, you take the win and then sometimes have a laugh at the same time.

it wasn’t anything close to pretty for Allegri and Juventus. But, you know, that’s the team that won. Never in doubt, right?

Fiorentina had the same number of shots on target as Juventus had shots in the 90 minutes (6).



Massimiliano Allegri's men win 1-0 thanks to an own goal. #CoppaItalia pic.twitter.com/94bmISImI1 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 2, 2022

God, this game is so stupid and beautiful at the same time. I love it. I love every bit of it.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS