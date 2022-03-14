The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 90: Morata scores, Tek saves, Juve wins again

Trips to the Marassi are never as easy as they may appear on paper. Never ever.

And, what do you know, Juventus trip to Genoa this past weekend was much more on the weird side as compared to some of their other wins in recent weeks.

We got an own goal. We got a penalty save. We got a wild deflection that led to a goal — albeit a Sampdoria goal, I must say. We also saw Juventus, thanks to said own goal, take a 2-0 lead into the break even though they weren’t exactly peppering the Sampdoria goal. Juventus finished with over half the amount of shots that Samp had, yet was able to win 3-1 thanks to an Alvaro Morata brace and a huge Wojciech Szczesny save.

See? It was a little weird.

That’s where we start things off this week, with a secondary focus on what’s to come in a matter of days in the Champions League because that’s pretty much the new big elephant in the room considering what’s at stake Wednesday night in Turin.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including how style points, especially at this point of the season, are secondary to getting three points, and how Juve now finally have some serious breathing room between themselves and their closest competition for fourth place.

Some talk about Juventus’ win over Sampdoria and how odd of a win it was.

Seriously, it was an odd win where Juve were relatively in control yet got outshot 16-6, needed a penalty save to keep Sampdoria off the scoreboard then saw Samp score on a wild deflection to cut the lead in half.

A look-ahead to Wednesday night’s big showdown with Villarreal in the Champions League Round of 16.

An Adrien Rabiot-related tangent.

A Twitter question about which one of the currently injured players who are close to returning could Juventus miss the least against Villarreal.

A Twitter question that’s not actually from Twitter regarding Juventus’ style of player under Max Allegri and if we think it’s sustainable going into the future.

You can listen to Episode 90 of The Old Lady Speaks here:

Look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks to drop every Monday morning. (Adjust your time zone according if you don’t live in the United States.)

