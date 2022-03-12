Juventus 3 - Sampdoria 1: Initial reaction and random observations

What? It wouldn’t be a Max Allegri-managed win this season if there wasn’t at least a little bit of stress in the closing minutes, right?

Ah, yes. These are the times we live in.

Whether it was a second-half penalty kick attempt or a deflected goal that cut Juventus’ lead in half with only six minutes to go, there were some nervy times for Allegri’s squad — and those of us watching — to close things out on Saturday night at the Luigi Ferraris. But, here’s the thing, Wojciech Szczesny made one of the more impressive penalty saves of his career to keep the two-goal lead and then Alvaro Morata finished off his brace to reestablish the two-goal lead just mere minutes after Sampdoria cut the lead in half, allowing Allegri’s squad to record a 3-1 win and extend their Serie A unbeaten run one game further to 15.

Not always pretty. Certainly not a dominant performance.

But, guess what? Juventus won again, and at a time in the season when wins are vital.

It was far from the kind of game, statistically, that would have made you think Juventus would win, let alone by a 3-1 final score. Juve had a two-goal lead at halftime. In the first half, Juve only had one shot on goal. Juve finished on the wrong end of a 16-6 final shot count. Juve — barely — had more possession. Juve had half as many shots on target.

That’s the beauty — and hilarity — of much of the entirety of this game. It’s just stupid, really. But it’s also how Juventus was able to build its first-half lead and, as a result, relatively cruise through the second half outside of the couple of nervy moments started arriving.

That’s not to say that Juventus played poorly. I think, in the grand scheme of things, this was better than the absolute grindfests that we’ve seen against ome of Juve’s other recent opponents. There was, at least, something refreshing to see about this team scoring multiple goals — yes, even though the first goal was an own goal — and looking relatively comfortable with the lead rather than essentially hanging on for dear life.

That’s what this team needs a little more of these last two months of the season. Obviously the injury situation has dictated a lot of how Allegri has decided to play things lately. But when push comes to shove, simply grinding out 1-0 wins every single win is playing with fire a little too often for anybody to handle.

That wasn’t the case on this night — which, I gotta say, was a refreshing change from what we’ve seen in the last few weeks. Maybe, just maybe, we could see the same kind of thing happen on Wednesday night? I dunno, not trying to be greedy, just asking for a favor, Max.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS