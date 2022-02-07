The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 85: Juve’s new guys make a good first impression

In their first game as Juventus players, Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria didn’t wait all that long to warm up to Bianconeri supporters.

That’s just when you play that well and score a goal apiece on top of it.

As you might suspect, the discussion on this week’s podcast centers around the performances of the new guys, Vlahovic and Zakaria. They both played really well. They both scored goals. They both basically became two of the most beloved players on this Juventus squad right out of the chute with what they did in their respective Juventus debuts. For Vlahovic and Zakaria, Sunday night’s win against Hellas Verona was very much the kind of start we had all hoped for as they began their Juventus careers.

And it just so happened that, on top of it all, Juve was able to move up to fourth place in the Serie A standings thanks to their own win and Atalanta’s loss to Cagliari earlier in the day on Sunday.

So, all around, a pretty good weekend, don’t you think? I know I think so.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks, we discuss:

Takeaways from Juventus’ 2-0 win over Hellas Verona — including the positioning of one Paulo Dybala, the impact that the new guys are already having on the team and the impact the new guys also had on the people watching at Allianz Stadium.

Thoughts on Dusan Vlahovic’s Juventus debut.

Thoughts on Denis Zakaria’s Juventus debut.

Just how much those two guys helped change Juve for the better on Sunday night.

Did Max Allegri still go back on his old habits and start to get a little conservative after Juventus went ahead 1-0?

Twitter questions, including if the formation that Max Allegri used against Hellas Verona should be the way forward, what Juventus’ ceiling might be with the Vlahovic and Zakaria signings and if the role Alvaro Morata played on Sunday is his best for the future,

You can listen to Episode 85 of The Old Lady Speaks here:

Look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks to drop every Monday morning. (Adjust your time zone according if you don’t live in the United States.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks on Apple Podcasts, please feel free to give us a nice rating because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed as we enter our second season doing it on a weekly basis. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.

Also, if you haven’t already, please take part in recent our listener survey and let us know what you think of the podcast as a whole. We greatly appreciate the feedback and thank you all for taking part in it.