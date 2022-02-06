Juventus 2 - Hellas Verona 0: Initial reaction and random observations

As was the case 2 1⁄ 2 years ago in Verona, all eyes were on the guy in a Juventus jersey wearing the No. 7 making his highly-anticipated debut after a big-money move to Turin. This one came in early February, not mid-August, and the weather conditions were very, very different than that day at the Bentegodi, but the buzz was very much evident at Allianz Stadium well before the ball was kicked off.

And it took all of 12 minutes and change for the No. 7 to announce his presence.

Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus’ new €80 million man, didn’t wait all that long to say that he’s very much the same dude who was lighting up the scoresheet during his time in Florence. With a lob over the onrushing keeper and a roll into the back of the net, Vlahovic scored his first Juventus goal on all of his second shot and didn’t disappoint in his debut in Biaconero. The end result, a 2-0 win over Hellas Verona on Sunday night where fellow newbie Denis Zakaria also scored on his debut, was very much the kind of game in which you wanted Juve’s big names in attack — both new and old — to start this new era on a high note, and they most certainly did just that.

You just look at that goal — the ball from Dybala to Vlahovic was special, Vlahovic’s finish was special and to see the two celebrate like they’ve known each other for years just brought a smile to a whole lot of faces both in the stadium and those watching from afar.

This is what Juventus needed. This is what Juventus’ attack most definitely needed.

There’s a new energy surrounding this team, and Sunday night was the first time to go out and show that they’re going to use these next couple of months to get something out of the 2021-22 season. And with Atalanta getting upset earlier in the day Sunday, guess who’s currently back in the top four?

Yeah, you guessed.

The opening to jump into fourth place on this day might not have been predicted by many coming into the weekend, but with Atalanta losing Juventus had to take full advantage of it. And with a solid all-around performance by both the new guys and those who have been on the squad for much longer than that, Juventus got both the win and the top four spot they have been seeking for so long.

It’s hard not to think of what could be in store for the immediate future knowing that both of the new guys — especially Vlahovic — got on the scoresheet so quickly. This wasn’t an offensive powerhouse kind of performance — Juve were actually outshot by Hellas Verona in the game — but it gave you glimpses of what could be when things do fully click and this new-look team gets more and more time together and some regular starters get back into the fold. And when it comes to figuring out what to write about as this game went on, things were pretty damn simple, if you ask me ...

The new guys scoring goals on their debut.

Sometimes the story just writes itself, folks.

Essentially, Juventus has yet to lose when Vlahovic and/or Zakaria score a goal. That’s something that surely would be fine to see extended for another few months (or years). I don’t care about your small sample size arguments right now — enjoy the show.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS