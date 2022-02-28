Denis Zakaria to miss three weeks with muscle injury

We’ve been waiting two days to see the severity of the injury that forced Denis Zakaria to come off injured against Empoli on Saturday night. We had heard reports about how long he might be out for — which consistently fell into a two-week or so window — but nothing official had come out yet after the Swiss midfielder underwent scans at J Medical.

On Monday, we got that answer.

Juventus announced that Zakaria will be out for at least three weeks due to a thigh injury he picked up in the first half of Saturday night’s 3-2 win over Empoli in Tuscany. It will likely keep him out of Juventus’ five games that span the month of March — most notably the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie against Villarreal on March 16. Should the timetable turn out to be correct — which, with all of Juve’s injuries these days, who really knows — then Zakaria should be available for the April 3 showdown with Inter Milan.

This statement on Zakaria’s injury from Juve’s official website:

This morning, Denis Zakaria underwent diagnostic examinations at J|Medical, which revealed a low-grade injury to the tendon of the adductor longus muscle of the left thigh. The expected recovery time is approximately 20 days.

Fun, ain’t it?

Lots and lots of fun.

So at least three weeks out for Zakaria, and the beat goes on for Juventus’ injury crisis that sees nine players currently out with one sort of ailment or another. The vast majority of those are muscle injuries like Zakaria, with the likelihood of anybody returning for Wednesday’s Coppa Italia semifinal first leg against Fiorentina in Florence looking less and less likely now that we’re less than 48 hours from kickoff at the Franchi.

But in the span of a week, Juventus’ midfield has gone from a place that wasn’t hit by injuries to seeing two of their best midfielders, Zakaria and Weston McKennie, go down with injuries. That leaves just three central midfielders available to Max Allegri on Wednesday — Manuel Locatelli, Arthur and Adrien Rabiot.

At least squad selection will be easy, right?