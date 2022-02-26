Juventus 3 - Empoli 2: Initial reaction and random observations

You want to endure yourself to your new club even more than you already have over the course of the last four weeks? You need to follow the lead of a certain Dusan Vlahovic. It’s that simple. (Well, in theory, probably not if somebody else tried to do what he’s done.)

Vlahovic, in more ways than one, did that Saturday night.

The headline will be Vlahovic’s first-ever brace as a Juventus player, which proved to be the difference in the Bianconeri’s 3-2 win over Empoli in Tuscany. But it’s much, much more than just the goals that Vlahovic provided Saturday night, and it’s the kind of performance that all of us hoping to see plenty more of come the next few months and years as his career in Turin roles on. I mean, the guy was celebrating shielding a pair of players and winning a thrown-in in the third minute of stoppage time like he just won himself a penalty.

It was grinta to its core, the tremendous give-a-damn kind of attitude you want to see more of at Juventus these days. And it was from a guy who has been a Juventus for all of a month.

Think of all the things that went into this match...

Juventus with eight players out injured

A ninth player, Denis Zakaria, getting injured late in the first half

Juve facing an Empoli team desperate for points

Adrien Rabiot being on the field

... and Juventus got the win. It wasn’t pretty for large portions of the game. Not that Max Allegri wants pretty much at all. Once Juventus got back ahead 2-1 thanks to Vlahovic’s first goal of the night — and what a pretty goal that was — right before halftime, you pretty much knew what was coming. And once Vlahovic put Juventus ahead 3-1 with an even more impressive goal, you definitely knew what was coming.

Basically this is what I thought a good number of times during the final 15 or 20 minutes: I should not usually be nervous about Juventus trying to close out a game in the final minutes against an Empoli side that hasn’t won in over two months. But this is the reality that we currently live in with our beloved Bianconeri — there is a fine line between winning and dropping points, and Juve sure has loved to test that (and not always succeed) this season under Allegri.

Not that I’m really complaining because Juventus winning is a lot better than Juventus losing. And we all know just how bad Juventus needed a win in this game knowing what things have been like the last couple of weeks, knowing what the Serie A standings looked like before kickoff and what they do now and simply because of what happened midweek in Spain.

Juventus, no matter how it came about, needed this win. And that’s what they ended up getting. Sure, they needed their big new signing to lead the way, but that’s also what Vlahovic was brought in to do, right? He’s a goal machine, and after the Italian press overreacted to him not scoring in THREE straight games, Vlahovic has responded with three of the best goals we will see all season.

Dude is good. And thankfully he’s a Juventus player now. I like that a whole lot better than having my anxiety spike every time he got the ball close to goal when he played for Fiorentina. That wasn’t fun. Watching him score in Juve’s sweet away kit is much more fun.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS