Juventus confirm injuries to Weston McKennie, Alex Sandro and Kaio Jorge

For a team that is already dealing with a swath of injuries to players both incredibly important and more depth pieces than anything, the hits continued to come for Juventus.

Not just one injury, either.

A whole bunch of them.

One we already knew about, as Juventus confirmed Wednesday that midfielder Weston McKennie has suffered a pair of broken bones in his left foot and will miss the next two months as a result. But there’s also the now-known piece of information that Alex Sandro picked up a muscle injury during the first half of Tuesday night’s draw with Valencia. And just for an added cherry on top of this absolute deluge of injuries, young Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge — who is not a part of the Champions League knockout rounds squad list — suffered a knee injury while playing with Juventus’ Under-23 team earlier in the day Wednesday and will need to undergo surgery.

The details on McKennie’s injury, which was first reported by the Italian press following Tuesday night’s draw with Villarreal:

Weston McKennie also underwent further investigations at J|Medical which confirmed the presence of a compound fracture of the 2nd and 3rd metatarsal bones of his left foot. The initial recovery time is expected to be approximately eight weeks.

The details on on Alex Sandro’s injury, which was something we didn’t know about when he was subbed off at halftime for Leonardo Bonucci on Tuesday night:

Alex Sandro, due to a blunt trauma suffered during last night’s match against Villarreal, underwent radiological examinations this afternoon at J|Medical which revealed a low-grade lesion of the soleus muscle of the left leg. His condition will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

The details of Kaio Jorge’s injury:

During today’s Under-23 match, Kaio Jorge suffered a sprained trauma of his right knee. The diagnostic tests performed this afternoon at J|Medical indicated a rupture of the patellar tendon of the right knee. It will be necessary to intervene surgically in the coming hours.

Well, this is just incredibly demoralizing. First the injuries from Friday’s Derby della Mole, now the injuries coming out of the trip to Spain — it’s all incredibly sad.

On top of all of the other injuries that are currently going on, Juventus is now down one of its best midfielders for what could be the rest of the 2021-22 season, down a fullback that no matter what you say about his current form is somebody Max Allegri has turned to more often than not and a young striker who was in desperate need of any sort of minutes these last couple of months of the current campaign.

Yeah, that’s not good. That’s not good at all.

But hey, if J Medical ever needed to start a team, now’s a pretty good time even though their entire starting XI would be unable to do much of anything. But, when you’ve nearly got an entire starting lineup worth of injured players, that pretty much shows you what the current state of the roster actually is.