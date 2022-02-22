Juventus 1 - Villarreal 1: Initial reaction and random observations

Dusan Vlahovic took all of 33 seconds to score a goal in his Champions League debut Tuesday night. It was, to put it absolutely in the shortest possible terms, catching lightning in a bottle and putting forward the exact opposite of starts that we expected of Juventus.

But then there’s the thought that crops into your head:

“Did Juventus score way too early?”

Not because that ended up being Juve’s only scoring chance of the first half because it wasn’t. Juventus had a handful of chances to extend its lead further — both in the first half and early in the second half. But it was because we knew the shift was coming.

And Villarreal eventually made Juve pay for it.

Juventus, again, was unable to get the win in the first leg of a Champions League knockout round matchup. On the surface, a 1-1 draw knowing how shorthanded this team was going into Tuesday night’s trip to Spain isn’t all that bad. But when you have the lead after half a minute and have chances to extend your lead before ultimately seeing Adrien Rabiot forget how to mark his man and let Dani Parejo go running free into the box without any kind of trouble, then you’re going to leave Spain with a little bit of regret.

And that is definitely what this kind of game feels like.

It’s not a total loss — and Lord knows we’ve seen those from Juventus in the Champions League knockout rounds the last few years.

But it’s not the totally convincing result that Juventus could have if they had converted one of those chances when up 1-0 or Max Allegri had played it even the slightest bit less conservative than he predictably did.

The thing is, we all knew Juve were going to sit back and try to absorb pressure. We knew it was going to be a lot like what we’ve seen form Max Allegri and Juventus for a good portion of this season no matter what state the defense was in. That caught nobody off-guard at all.

It just feels like Vlahovic scoring so early just accelerated the process.

And that meant Juve defended for much of the next 89 minutes. Again, thinking Juve would play it like this was not a surprise, the fact that it happened AND Juve had the lead so early was where things got interesting. It was the catch that always seems to come with Allegri these day — push for more or try to keep what you have.

The problem was that Villarreal, even with its own major absences, did a lot of good things even before Parejo found the back of the net midway through the second half. They showed why this tie was never going to be as easy as some thought it might be. And even though they didn’t pepper Wojciech Szczesny’s goal, Villarreal most definitely could have scored more just in the same way Juventus could have scored more.

Yet, at the end of all this, Villarreal outshot Juventus 9-7. That’s it.

They’re tied on the scoreboard heading into the second leg.

And Juventus, even with another injury happening in this game, will hopefully have some help coming its way in the second leg.

Sure, you’d love to have seen Juve score more after Vlahovic’s stunning start or an away goal in your back pocket now if the away goals rule still existed, but it’s not all lost even though Juventus didn’t technically win. I dunno, maybe it’s my head trying to spin a potential negative into a potential positive, but it could have been worse, and that I will be happy that we’re not talking about a Juve loss even though it might feel like that to some.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS

Leave it to Max Allegri to play a hybrid 3-5-2/5-4-1 when he has only one healthy central defender. Max gonna Max — and don’t you ever forget it.

That feeling when you suddenly get to defend a 1-0 lead in the second minute: