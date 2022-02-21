The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 87: Juve gives us a Turin derby to forget

For at least one weekend against a city rival, the Juventus that spent big in the January transfer window looked a lot like the Juventus we had seen for much of the 2021-22 season before said splashing of lots of cash.

The Dusan Vlahovic era at Juventus started brightly.

A couple of weeks later, Juve’s back to being the Juve of 2021-22 again.

There’s still plenty of kinks to work out of this team even with it’s fancy new signings, most notably the guy who now wears No. 7. That doesn’t mean the season is over because, as we found out this weekend, Serie A is still very much capable of giving us a doozy or two when it comes to surprising results that actually work in Juventus’ favor. But when it comes to Juventus itself, it’s not like this most recent of matchdays was all that good outside of Atalanta losing (again) and subsequently dropping points (again).

Sure, a 1-1 draw in the Turin derby isn’t a world-is-falling kind of moment, but it proved to be the kind of performance that wasn’t all that encouraging as we begin this new, Vlahovic-centered era in Turin.

So, guess what we talked about this week?

Ah, yes. That same Turin derby.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including how Juventus, new signings and all, continues to be the frustrating mess; how Dusan Vlahovic has been completely man-marked out of Juve’s last two games; and if Max Allegri truly knows what his best starting lineup is now that we’re at the end of February.

More thoughts on the Derby della Mole draw against Torino.

More thoughts on how Max Allegri is handling this team right now.

Breaking news: injuries are dumb.

Thoughts on Juventus’ Champions League Round of 16 tie with Villarreal on Tuesday night.

A single Twitter question about what, if anything, Juventus could do to get Max Allegri to open up his tactics just a little bit going forward.

You can listen to Episode 87 of The Old Lady Speaks here:

