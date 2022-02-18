Juventus 1 - Torino 1: Initial reaction and random observations

Based on Derby della Moles of the past, you wouldn’t have been wrong in thinking that some sort of late-game moment was on deck no matter how poor Juventus was looking. They’ve done it plenty of times before, and this was the kind of game Friday night in which snatching three points at the death would have been totally acceptable considering the context.

That, however, didn’t happen.

Instead of a late-game goal we got some very bad late-game crosses from Juan Cuadrado. Instead of a late-game goal we got almost chances that didn’t actually result in a shot on goal rather than actually giving Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić something to truly worry about.

For the second game in a row, Juventus ended up dropping points in a game that was very much there for the taking. The result, another 1-1 draw just like we saw over the weekend against Atalanta in Bergamo, came in a different kind of fashion, with Juventus unable to hold onto its slim 1-0 lead in the second half, allowing an unmarked Andrea Belotti to score the game-tying goal and not enough offense being created to pull back ahead. It was not a good team performance by any means, and Juventus’ shortcomings combined with a sudden swath of injuries made for a rough watch for those of us who wanted to see the Bianconeri continue their derby dominance.

Sure, Juve’s unbeaten run both in Serie A and over Torino continued Friday night, but that shouldn’t be what the main takeaway should be coming out of this.

The Derby della Mole is always going to be a hard-fought affair. And, as he was want to do during his time at Hellas Verona, Torino manager Ivan Juric is very much a fan of turning these kinds of games ugly. Torino pressed high, never let Juve get into any kind of rhythm outside of a 15-minute stretch in the middle of the first half when Matthijs de Ligt put his team ahead with a thundering header over a pair of Torino defenders (and Dusan Vlahovic).

But outside of that, this was not a very good night for Juventus. That had some to do with Torino’s ability to nullifying pretty much everything Juve tried to do through Vlahovic, but it also had to do with the fact that a makeshift lineup — especially after Paulo Dybala went off early in the second half — just couldn’t do much of anything to get a second goal. That has been the problem for a lot of Juve’s 2021-22 season even when the squad is fully healthy, but it was expected to be not as much of an issue with Vlahovic now in town.

Well ...

As Vlahovic was being completely neutralized by Bremer all game long, Juve’s biggest threat was consistently taken out of the equation. So much of the good that Juve’s done of late has come through Vlahovic, which meant there needed to be an alternative source of danger in attack.

That never truly materialized, and there you have a team that was trying to rally again for a late-game goal just like they did over the weekend.

But, unlike in Bergamo, that late-game goal never happened.

Instead, we got crappy Cuadrado crosses when a goal was needed. That’s not good.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS