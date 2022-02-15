The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 86: Things remain status quo in Bergamo

This past was the chance for Juventus to take the upper hand in the race for fourth place in Serie A, playing their direct competition for that fourth and final spot in next season’s Champions League group stage.

Instead, nothing changed.

(Maybe in different kinds of ways, too?)

Juventus went into Sunday night’s matchup against Atalanta in Bergamo up two points, and Juve left the Gewiss Arena up two points after playing out a 1-1 draw, thanks in large part to Danilo’s stoppage-time winner and some interesting second-half choices from Max Allegri. Despite a dominant start and plenty of scoring chances created over the first 15 or 20 minutes, Juventus couldn’t take advantage of any of it and then had to scramble to get a point against an opponent in Atalanta that still has a game in hand.

So, guess what we talked about this week ...

Yeah, it’s all about what happened in Bergamo — both the good and the not-so-good.

Apologies in advance to Juventus’ Coppa Italia quarterfinal win over Sassuolo, but there were very much bigger fish to fry on the podcast this week. (Coppa gonna Coppa anyway, right?)

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week — which, as you might guess, center around what all went down on Sunday night against Atalanta in Bergamo.

More detailed thoughts on Juve’s draw with Atalanta, with an emphasis on just how Max Allegri handled things in a very winnable game and important matchup against the closest contender for fourth place.

Matthijs de Ligt is playing out of his mind right now. (In a good way!)

Danilo has become one of Juventus’ most important players after arriving to little fanfare.

Twitter questions, including Juventus’ Champions League chances and the crazy amount of substitutions that Max Allegri used during the closing minutes of Sunday’s game against Atalanta.

