Juventus 2 - Sassuolo 1: Initial reaction and random observations

As Thursday night’s Coppa Italia quarterfinal went along, there were two general moods that were extremely prevalent at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. There was the one that was more of the optimistic side, with the crowd either happy with what just happened or trying to will their team to get its energy level up again. The other, which was probably felt more and more as the cup tie went on, was one that has been a regular one at the Allianz over the last handful of years.

It was nerves, frustration, anxiety. Probably a mixture of all three with something that I haven’t named mixed in as well.

But in the 88th minute, we got rapture. And certainly a little relief, too.

Dusan Vlahovic made his mark for the second time in as many games since joining Juventus at the end of the January transfer window. It will technically go down as an own goal, but Vlahovic’s solo run was the breakthrough that finally unlocked a Sassuolo defense that got an absolutely heroic effort from 40-year-old backup keeper Gianluca Pegolo. Vlahovic’s deflected shot gave Juventus the 2-1 win over Sassolo, booking a trip to the Coppa Italia semifinals against the team that Juve just agreed to a €70 million (plus bonuses) deal with in Fiorentina.

And if you thought the narrative was easy to figure out over the weekend when Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria both scored on their debuts over the weekend ... just wait until Juve’s new No. 7 makes his first trip back to Florence in the semifinals.

It might not be a lot of appropriate things overheard on the crowd mic, but there will certainly be some fireworks — probably both good and bad — when this half of the Coppa Italia semifinals take off.

But to get there, it was far from routine — especially after Paulo Dybala opened the scoring with a sweet volley all of three minutes in.

That, unfortunately, proved to be one of the few good moments in a first half that saw Juventus both give up the lead, see Sassuolo create more chances than they did and then be unable to either add onto their lead before the visitors tied it or retake the lead with the scoring opportunities they did generate. It was a first half that was more about Juve not adding onto the lead rather than playing well at all.

Thankfully, the switch to the same kind of formation Max Allegri used over the weekend in the win over Hellas Verona was the spark that Juventus needed to get back on the front foot. The problem was, Juve’s finishing in front of goal was both a combination of great goalkeeping as well as just some pure poor luck. Juventus did just about everything but score before Vlahovic’s deflected shot was the thing to finally break the Pegolo wall.

You can see why things were so anxious.

That’s just what happens when you record over two-thirds of your shots in the game but only find the back of the net on an own goal. Juve’s finishing left a lot to be desired, and that obviously called for a ton of nervy moments in a game that probably never should have gotten that way no matter how attack-minded Sassuolo will continue to be.

No matter what, though, Juventus did just enough to get into the Coppa Italia semifinals and continue their defense of the biggest trophy they won last season. And we just so happen to get one of the more interesting matchups Juve’s had in this tournament over the last few years. Hammer that narrative, folks. Because everybody will.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS