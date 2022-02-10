Coppa Italia Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Sassuolo

After a thrilling and adrenaline-filled return from the international break thanks to Juventus’ big January signings, we now turn our attention to one of the trophies that the Bianconeri still have the chance of winning this season. It may not be the big trophy that all of us want and all of us have been waiting three decades for, but trophies are good and Juventus winning them more of them is even better.

Sure, we might have to wait until the weekend for Dusan Vlahovic’s encore — and knowing who Juve’s playing, that probably isn’t a bad thing — but for now the main focus has everything to do with the Coppa Italia.

Ah, yes. The Coppa Italia. The beautiful Coppa Italia.

Tonight in hopefully a little less fog than over the weekend, Juventus will dip its toes back into the Coppa Italia pool, hosting Sassuolo in the one-legged quarterfinal with a two-legged tie against either Atalanta or Fiorentina on the table. Either of those matchups would be filled with narrative, especially if Atalanta loses and there’s 180 minutes of football against Fiorentina just a few short weeks after everything that happened at the end of the winter transfer window.

But first, Juventus needs to take care of business against Sassuolo before even thinking of any potential silliness that could happen if Juventus and Fiorentina find themselves as Coppa Italia opponents. As Juve’s new signings helped lead them to victory over the weekend, Sassuolo was suffering arguably its worst loss of the season. So, in that sense, things are trending more Juve’s way than they already were beforehand. (Because, let’s face it: Juventus was always the favorite in this quarterfinal matchup no matter what had happened in the game beforehand.)

Or we could just read something Max Allegri said at his pre-match press conference a little more than 24 hours earlier:

Our aim is to reach the semi-finals. We need to return to the point that we win, we put that victory behind us and concentrate immediately on the next match, and win again. Now we’re in the second half of the season we can’t afford any more mistakes.”

Juventus won its first game out of the international break. Now they’re trying for a second. And if they can do that tonight, then it’s into the Coppa Italia semifinals once again.

MATCH INFO

When: Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 9 p.m. local time in Italy and across Europe, 8 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 3 p.m. Eastern Time, 12 p.m. Pacific Time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (4-4-2): Perin; De Sciglio, Bonucci, de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Zakaria, Arthur, McKennie; Vlahovic, Dybala.

Juventus bench: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Danilo, Pellegrini, Rugani, Rabiot, Locatelli, Morata, Kaio Jorge, Aké, Soulé.

Sassuolo starting XI (4-2-3-1): Pegolo; Tressoldi, Ayhan, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Harroui, Lopez; Berardi, Raspadori, Traore; Scamacca.

Sassuolo bench: Satalino, Consigli, Magnanelli, Rogerio, Ciervo, Peluso, Ceide, Frattesi, Muldur, Chiriches, Defrel, Henrique.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: Premier Sports 2 (United Kingdom); Canale 5 (Italy).

Online/mobile: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV (Canada); Premier Player HD (United Kingdom); Mediaset Infinity (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.