World Cup 2022 Open Watch Thread: Quarterfinal Day 1

After a few days without World Cup football to occupy a good portion of our days, the games are back. And while there may only be a couple of matchups rather than the four that we sat through for much of the last two weeks, we’re at the stage where the teams still around are good — very, very good.

Basically, today we will see the following:

One of the favorites to win the whole damn thing this year.

One of the two finalists from 2018 who might not be what they were four years ago but are obviously still quite good.

One of the greatest players of all-time sometimes dragging his nation to wins even though he is likely playing in his last World Cup at the age 35.

Louis Van Gaal’s army.

Today begins this final stretch of the World Cup where we start with eight, go down to four by the time tomorrow’s schedule is done with and then crown a new world champion before next weekend is over. And luckily for us, we have some Juventus representation in both of these games. (As well as on the Croatia bench if you want to continue to count Mario Mandzukic as a Juventino who will never lose that distinction.)

There’s Danilo (and Alex Sandro and Bremer) and Brazil.

There’s Angel Di Maria (and Leandro Paredes) and Argentina.

Let there be plenty of fun ahead. We know Brazil has done that plenty of times over the course of this tournament. Same goes for Argentina. Well, at least when Lionel Messi scores goals.

TODAY’S GAMES

Croatia vs. Brazil

Where: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Official kickoff time: 6 p.m. local time in Qatar; 4 p.m. across continental Europe, 3 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 10 a.m. Eastern time, 7 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada); BBC One (United Kingdom); RAI 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Netherlands vs. Argentina

Where: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 10 p.m. local time in Qatar; 8 p.m. across continental Europe, 7 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2 p.m. Eastern time, 11 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada); BBC One (United Kingdom); RAI 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).