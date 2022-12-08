Juventus Women fall to Arsenal, drop into third place in UWCL group

When you’re playing a very, very good team like Juventus Women lined up against Wednesday night, the chances that you take are going to be just that much more crucial to potential coming away with points. And if you miss those chances, no matter how many there may end up being, you’re gonna feel like there could have been more.

And what do you know?

After prime chances from Cristiana Girelli and Arianna Caruso in the fourth minute couldn’t be converted, things weren’t exactly what one would call “fruitful” in front of goal against the Group C leaders. It didn’t take long for those two missed chances to come back to bite the Juve women, too.

A fantastic 17th-minute strike from Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema proved to be the difference on a frigid night at the Emirates Stadium, as Juventus Women suffered their first Women’s Champions League loss of the season in the 1-0 defeat. With the loss and Lyon’s win over Group C bottom dwellers Zurich, Juve dropped down into third place and now face the task of trying to secure a spot in the knockout rounds by overtaking the reigning UWCL champions in the process.

That matchup between Juve and Lyon on Dec. 21 just got that much more important.

Drama on the final day of the group stage? Gee, sounds a lot like a path that we’ve walked down before .... about 12 months ago.

As much as the chances in the fourth minute might stick in the craw of Girelli, Caruso and Juve manager Joe Montemurro, they might also look back on their second-half performance as a missed opportunity. Montemurro set things up rather well coming out of halftime and Juventus was a much better team than they were in the opening 45 minutes as Arsenal took the lead, but there was one problem: in the final third, the Bianconere couldn’t put much together at all.

Juventus had chances — they were only outshot by Arsenal 14-11 — but they just couldn’t capitalize in the final third. Whether it was the passing letting them down or the crossing not finding its intended target or having to settle for a long-distance shot, the execution in the final third in the second half was very much still an issue.

It was just one pass away, one cross away or simply two teammates not thinking the same thing.

The chances were there for a tying goal. Juventus just wasn’t able to convert. It maybe wasn’t as gut-wrenching as the Bianconere’s first chance of the night all of a couple of minutes in, but Juve definitely put themselves in line to at least try to find the game-tying goal in the second half.

Because of it, the first UWCL loss of the season means that Juve now need some help to keep their European campaign alive beyond December. That’s not exactly what you want to hear with two group stage games to go, but the good thing is that there’s still a path to get to the quarterfinals.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS