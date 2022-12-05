The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 127: We take a break, Juventus goes into chaos

Well, so much for a quiet World Cup break, everybody.

It was exactly one week ago, around the time this here podcast usually goes live to the world, that the biggest piece of news to happen at Juventus in a handful of years (at minimum) hit the Twitterverse — yes, it’s still there despite Elon’s best efforts — and throw everything into chaos.

That was the initial piece of the chaos.

The subsequent week has been it’s own unique version of chaos.

Over the course of the last week since Juventus’ board of directors all stepped down as a result of the financial scandal that is now the talk of the Italian press, there’s been a whole lot of information — just how legitimate remains to be the key depending on the source — has come out. Some of it is easy to believe, other parts are incredibly tough to digest.

No matter how you look at it, if Juventus’ now-former directors are found guilty of what they’re being accused of doing, it’s baaaaaaaad news. Very, very bad news.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

The very large elephant in the room.

Yes, we took a week off and then a giant Juventus scandal broke out with the entire board of directors resigning. These two things seem related!

We take a look at what we know regarding this Juve financial scandal and what has taken place over the last week since the board of directors stepped down.

Another thing we consider: How did Juventus get here?

Another thing we consider: Where do we go from here?

What we know about Juventus’ new president — it’s not much — and what role could Alessandro Del Piero potentially play if he decides to come back to the club.

