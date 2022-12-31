The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 130: Juve’s back, so let the games begin (again)

It has been a month and a half since we last saw Juventus play a game that meant something in the standings. Since that day, unfortunately, a lot has happened — and, no matter how you feel about the validity of said developments, it’s not exactly something that will have you sitting comfortably while waiting for the next piece of news to come out.

Ah, but that wait of 50-something days is close to being over.

Soon, Juventus will take the field again. No more friendlies. The real deal.

Juve’s return to the field and the resumption of the 2022-23 campaign is just a few days away. There are still injuries, still plenty of questions surrounding the squad and the guy filling out the starting lineup each game, but Juve’s back — and that’s going to be a welcome change from what has been dominating the conversation around the club the last month.

Finally, some games to talk about again.

Or, at least for now, talk about the games coming back into our lives.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Juventus’ season is about to resume — who’s excited for this to actually happen?!

We actually are kind of excited seeing as Juve has been able to turn the domestic season around a little bit and get into the top four before the World Cup break.

Some things we are looking forward to seeing when the games start up again in a matter of days.

A discussion on where Federico Chiesa might fit into Max Allegri’s sudden desire to keep the 3-5-2 formation around for a little while. Or what changes might need to happen to accommodate Chiesa upon his return to being fully match fit in the new year.

As is natural with Juventus over the past month, there just so happens to be off-field things happening, this time with the first members of the new-look board of directors being confirmed, including a new president and director general along with three others who have some very business-oriented backgrounds.

One thing is very clear about this new Juventus board of directors — they are being brought in to help fix the business side of the club after both the investigations the club finds itself involved in as well as two fiscal years with over €200 million in losses.

You can listen to Episode 130 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast here:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks to drop every Monday mornings/afternoons (now that Juve are done with Monday night games for a while!) for those of you who live in the United States.

