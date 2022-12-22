FIGC prosecutor set to appeal Juventus’ capital gains verdict from May

Juventus’ legal worries may have taken on another twist Thursday evening.

The Italian Football Federation announced that its federal prosecutor has decided to appeal a May decision that saw Juventus acquitted on charges relating to the plusvalenza investigation that broke earlier this year. There are eight other clubs involved in the appeal — Sampdoria, Pro Vercelli, Genoa, Parma, Pisa, Empoli, Novara and Pescara — although they are included simply because they have directly done business with Juventus during the two-year window into which the investigation centers around.

Most notably, Napoli — despite initially facing plusvalenza charges themselves — are not involved in this iteration of the FIGC’s appeal due to the fact that they have not done direct business with Juve over that time.

According to Sky Italia, the FIGC prosecutor will have until the end of January to decide whether to open a sporting trial.

This steams from the original investigation opened by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office having to do with Juventus and capital gains made from deals over transfer windows from 2019 to 2021. However, the judge in the case ruled that there is no true way to firmly define how much a player is worth, and essentially saying that said worth (and transfer fee) is what the two clubs agree to.

If the appeal to revoke the acquittal is success and the case against Juventus is reopened, it would add another legal issue to what has already been an eventful few weeks for the club, which got kicked into overdrive following president Andrea Agnelli and the rest of the board of directors stepping down.