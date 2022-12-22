Juventus Women can’t get the win it needs vs. Lyon to make UWCL quarterfinals

Coming into Wednesday night’s decisive Women’s Champions League group stage finale, we knew what Juventus Women had to do and that their opponent was much improved from the last time the two teams played two months ago.

That win the Bianconere needed to stay alive in Europe never arrived.

The scoreless draw that ended up playing out at the Groupama Stadium was never going to do it when it came to Juve advancing to the Women’s Champions League knockout rounds. Instead, Juve — who needed to beat defending champion Lyon — won’t make the UWCL quarterfinals for the second straight season and continue to raise the bar as the women’s project continues to get more and more momentum and support with each passing year.

Instead, Juventus has finished third in one of the more competitive groups there was in the 16-team group stage.

In those six group stage games, Juve lost just once.

But, when you look back on it, those three draws proved to be the difference between seeing the European dream continue into the new year and seeing it end a few days before Christmas. Juventus had the chance to get wins over Arsenal and especially Lyon when they faced the top two teams in the group back in Turin earlier this season but could only come away with draws both times.

Those were good — albeit also somewhat disappointing — results at the time. But, in hindsight, it’s a big reason as to why Juve didn’t advance despite losing just one of their six group stage games.

The thing that hurt Juve the most on Wednesday is the very obvious fact that they couldn’t get a goal — or even a lead for that matter — in a game that they had to win. For much of the game the Bianconere played well ... except for what was done in the final third. That is where they struggled — a missed pass here, miscommunication there, a low-percentage shot not resulting in very much at all. Juventus finished with four of their 11 shots going on target, but none of them truly challenged Lyon keeper Christiane Endler in the same kind of way that Paulie Peyraud-Magnin was at the other end of the field.

In the end, Juve just couldn’t generate enough in attack to truly trouble the Lyon defense for a consistent amount of time. Those things happen — especially against one of the best teams in Europe.

It’s just unfortunate that it had to come on a night where so much was on the line.

This team fought until the end because that’s just what they do. But the goal — and lead — they needed never arrived.

This game might be looked at as the reason why Juve won’t be playing in the Women’s Champions League come the first couple of months of 2023, but it all kinda adds up. There is no single reason why Juventus were eliminated from UWCL competition for the 2022-23 campaign, and that might be the toughest fact of them all to sit with.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS