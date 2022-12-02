World Cup 2022 Open Watch Thread: Day 13

With Brazil already in the World Cup knockout rounds and its last group stage game still to come today, manager Tite is about to unleash something on the tournament that has yet to be done in his team’s first two games.

It is a player who is one of the most physically imposing in all of the tournament.

It’s Bremer and his sculpted physique that makes him look like a Brazilian god.

Tite has the luxury of being able to do a whole lot of squad rotation against Cameroon in the group stage finale because of Brazil’s standing in Group G. They’re already in the knockout rounds and three points clear of second-place Switzerland, which will try and secure a place in the round of 16 when they face Filip Kostic, Dusan Vlahovic (maybe?) and Serbia. And that will allow Tite to hand Bremer his World Cup debut — and just his second cap for Brazil overall — in a low-pressure kind of situation.

It’s not exactly low-pressure for Kostic and Vlahovic if they want to stay in the tournament beyond the second day of December.

But after two days of absolute craziness when it comes to who will advance out of groups, there’s always the chance that some silly tiebreakers could become into play and then there’s chaos to be had.

We certainly do appreciate the chaos. Well, we like the chaos as long as somebody who plays for Juventus isn’t exactly caught up in it. Good thing Juve doesn’t have any Germans on their roster, right?

TODAY’S GAMES

Ghana vs. Uruguay

Where: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 6 p.m. local time in Qatar; 4 p.m. across continental Europe, 3 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 10 a.m. Eastern time, 7 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: Fox Sports 1 (United States); TSN2, RDS 2 (Canada); BBC Two (United Kingdom); RAI Sport 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app, CTV app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, The ITV Hub (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

South Korea vs. Portugal

Where: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 6 p.m. local time in Qatar; 4 p.m. across continental Europe, 3 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 10 a.m. Eastern time, 7 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada); BBC One (United Kingdom); RAI 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); The UTV Hub (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Cameroon vs. Brazil

Where: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 10 p.m. local time in Qatar; 8 p.m. across continental Europe, 7 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2 p.m. Eastern time, 11 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada); ITV 1 UK (United Kingdom); RAI 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app, CTV app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Serbia vs. Switzerland

Where: Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 10 p.m. local time in Qatar; 8 p.m. across continental Europe, 7 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2 p.m. Eastern time, 11 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: Fox Sports 1 (United States); TSN2, RDS 2 (Canada); ITV 4 (United Kingdom); RAI Sport 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).