Del Piero remains noncommittal about Juventus return

Just like Andrea Agnelli chose to have a club legend next to him in Pavel Nedved as his vice president, it appears that the man taking over as the new leader of Juventus wants to have a former player who bleeds black and white supporting him as the club navigates some troubled waters.

John Elkann, who runs Exor which is the holding company that is a majority owner of Juventus, has tipped Gianluca Ferrero to take over as president. Reports earlier today indicated that Ferrero would like to bring back Alessandro Del Piero. That news was greeted with great joy from the fanbase who have wanted nothing more than the forward to come back to the club that he and we all hold so dear, but it appears Del Piero is biding his time on this.

In a statement released on his personal social media, the 48-year-old seemed to take a ‘no comment’ status on what was going on behind the scenes.

“Juventus are part of my life and, because of my history, I will always be connected to these colours. Like any other fan, I am following this situation with attention and also for my work and my public role, I am inevitably asked comments in cases like this. So, equally inevitably, many things have been said and written. “But this is a delicate moment for the club and now the only thing that matters and that those who love Juventus must do is to put in the best conditions the people entrusted with guiding the club in this complex phase. “It’s a task of great responsibility that deserves all our support. It’s time to be even more Juventini now. For this reason, I think it is right not to comment on news and rumours which may turn into speculation. I will do so today and in the following days. “I just want to wish good work to all those who are dealing with Juventus today; they will do so with the professionalism, dedication and passion that the club, the fans and our jersey deserve.” [Translation via Football Italia]

La Juventus è una parte della mia vita, e nemmeno piccola. Per la mia storia, non sarò mai altro da quei colori. Come tutti i tifosi, seguo questa vicenda con grande attenzione e trasporto. Anche per il mio lavoro e il mio ruolo pubblico, in situazioni come queste pic.twitter.com/Xw6TPuSRz5 — Alessandro Del Piero (@delpieroale) December 1, 2022

The relationship between the former leadership and the player was strained towards the last few years of his playing career, and though the club seemed to make an effort for his farewell, the underlying tension was clear to see more so through what was not said than what actually was.

It’s a fervent hope for many in the Bianconeri fanbase that the new leadership that will come in will finally sort out what has been simmering underneath for a few years now, starting with the finances with an eye towards building the club for a great future that truly lives up to the storied past.