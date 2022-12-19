OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Samuel Iling-Junior signs new deal through 2025

From the moment he broke onto the scene in the Champions League, Samuel Iling-Junior’s contract was always an immediate talking point. That’s mainly because the young Englishman was on a deal that was set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season, causing an understandable level of concern about a talented teenager potentially leaving Juventus.

Fret not, friends.

Big Sam isn’t going anywhere.

Juventus announced on Monday that the 19-year-old Iling-Junior has signed a contract extension through 2025, becoming the latest Juve youngster to agree to a long-term deal over the last few months. Iling-Junior, who has made three senior team appearances following his debut against Benfica, has played the majority of the season with the Juve Next Gen squad in Serie C after spending the last two seasons with the primavera squad.

A Chelsea youth academy product Iling-Junior originally signed with Juventus in September 2020.

Samuel Iling-Junior extends his contract until 2025, and is promoted to the Juventus First Team ⚪⚫



Congrats, Sam! — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 19, 2022

Iling-Junior returned from his ankle injury this past weekend in Juventus’ friendly win over Arsenal, with the talented Englishman having a homecoming of sorts in North London.

With the way he burst onto the scene, Iling-Junior has put himself in a position to be one of the biggest names to come through the Juventus youth setup. While we don’t know if this new contract extension will mean more senior squad opportunities in the immediate future — but with the injuries that always seem to be present, you never really know! — he is definitely the kind of player that you want to see more of as things get back underway next month.

The talent there is very much obvious. And at the age of 19, Iling-Junior is still very much in the early stages of development and has already shown what he can do in the small sample size of minutes that he’s played for Max Allegri. Now it’s just about what kind of opportunities that he will get from here the rest of the season at the senior level.

Contract extensions for other Juventus Next Gen youngsters who have shown promise look to be in the cards, with Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti reporting that fullbacks Tommaso Barbieri and Gabriele Mulazzi are set to be the next ones to sign new deals after Iling-Junior.