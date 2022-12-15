Juventus Women thump FC Zürich, put UWCL destiny fully into their own hands

I sat here the last time I wrote about the Juventus women wondering where the goals have gone for the woman who has scored plenty of them since arriving in Turin. Things had been relatively quiet on the Cristiana Girelli goal scoring front no matter if it was in Europe or domestically.

I am here to tell you things have change.

And that means things have changed for the better.

Girelli was the driving force behind Juventus Women’s 5-0 throttling of FC Zürich at a snowy Juventus Stadium, with the Italian international scoring four times to officially break out of her scoring slump that dates back to October. Girelli opened the scoring within the first two minutes, got her hat trick in less than an hour and quickly made it four mere moments later.

With her performance Thursday night, Girelli became the first Juventus player male or female to score four goals in a single Champions League game.

She also did this for her second goal:

Welcome to Cristiana Girelli’s Paneka SZN. That came after Girelli’s Backheel SZN showed itself during the game-opening goal. Feel free to grab a snowball or two while you’re here in attendance. Just try to stay warm while enjoying the show, everybody.

However, there’s a catch with all of this: Later in the day, Lyon were able to hold on for a crucial 1-0 win over group leaders Arsenal in London, meaning the Group C standings remained in the same order in which they were to begin the day. The only thing that changed was the fact that Arsenal’s lead over Lyon in second place is now simply down to goal differential with the two teams even on 10 points.

That means Juve, sitting in third on eight points, will now need to beat Lyon next week if they want to advance to the UWCL quarterfinals for the second straight season. (Arsenal have already advanced despite the loss to Lyon.)

So, just like last season, to keep their European campaign alive, That was the quarterfinals. This is the group stage, as Juve will have to get the win in France against one of the true juggernauts of the women’s game to get to be one of the final eight teams remaining.

Destiny is still very much in Juve’s hands because it’s basically either win or see the Women’s Champions League campaign come to an end for Joe Montemurro’s side. But seeing Lyon get the win over Arsenal — thanks to an owl goal that shouldn’t have even counted due to a blown offside call, too — takes a little bit of the shine off things since Juve weren’t able to jump back into second place and now have to win in France next week.

It’s far from ideal — especially considering that Lyon have been pretty dang tough ever since they started the group stage with a loss to Arsenal and then a draw in Turin.

But Juve were able to take care their end of the bargain on Thursday night. They needed help from Arsenal, sure, but asking for two wins over the reigning Women’s Champions League winners is a tough task no matter what kind of form they’re in. Led by Girelli, Juventus were able to keep the European dream alive. We might not be saying the same thing a week from now, but Juve are still alive for a spot in the UWCL quarterfinals — and with one game to go in the group stage that’s not something a good number of clubs aren’t able to say.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS

It’s been a little while since we’ve had a snow game like this one. It was probably not great to play in but it was at least quite the thing to see considering it had been a while.

The orange ball came out. The lines on the field had to be painted a different color because of the fear of snow sticking to the turf after kickoff and players not being able to see them. The close-up camera shots of players during the heaviest of flurries in the first half looked like it was absolutely brutal to play in. It was so cold that Girelli reacted in a very clear and distinct manner after being hit in the leg with a ball in the first half. This was Turin at its most December-y finest.

What was Joe Montemurro’s outfit knowing full well there’s a snow flurry rolling through Turin? (One that caused the match to be delayed 45 minutes while they inspected the field and made the proper changes to things due to the weather.) Of course you want to see it.