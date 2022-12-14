Report: Paul Pogba might still be over a month away from making his return

We’ve been down this kind of road before when it comes to Paul Pogba’s return from the injury he suffered almost immediately after Juventus’ Las Vegas friendly in late-July.

Now, we could be facing another delay.

According to Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti on Wednesday, Pogba’s recovery from knee surgery continues to be a drawn out process that has Juventus waiting on their No. 10 to make his official return to the field in bianconero. Over the World Cup break, the talk had been about Pogba targeting Juventus’ Jan. 13 matchup against Napoli — a very, very important one with how the Serie A table currently sits! — but, according to Agresti’s reporting, that is now very much in doubt. Instead, as we sit here a week and a half out from Christmas, Pogba is still very

As Agresti writes, “(Pogba’s) return could be postponed to at least the second half of January.” (Yeah, it’s the “at least” part that gets me, too. Don’t worry, you’re not alone.)

Continua il percorso di recupero di Pogba ⚪️⚫️

Ancora lavoro individuale: difficile il rientro per #NapoliJuve



[✍️ @romeoagresti]https://t.co/kJYcKjEm12 — GOAL Italia (@GoalItalia) December 14, 2022

First it was the middle of October. Then it was a race to be healthy going into the World Cup. Once those two options came and went and Pogba had to stay back because he was not fit enough to join his French teammates in Qatar to defend their world title, the target became early January when the games begin again and Juventus tries to keep the good times going after heading into the World Cup break on a six-game domestic winning streak. The hope was to potentially have Pogba take part in the friendly matches Juve has scheduled during the final couple of weeks of the World Cup break.

But now, despite making his way back to Continassa to join up with his teammates, the waiting game continues. Pogba is still not on the training field, according to Agresti. Pogba’s rehab is still limited to work in the gym and the swimming pool, Agresti notes, with the Frenchman still not running out on the training field.

With that information present, it’s easy to understand why Pogba is likely a month out. Unlike Federico Chiesa who has been training with the squad since they returned to work with Max Allegri two weeks ago, Pogba’s case is very much different. And it’s turning out to be just another chapter in the long-awaited return to the field for Juve’s No. 10.