The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 128: Did Juventus get some good legal news?

We are beyond the midway point of the 2022 World Cup break. It’s been quite the time, and very much one that has seen a whole lot said about Juventus even though they haven’t played a game in nearly a month now.

It’s been a roller coaster couple of weeks ever since news first broke that Juve’s entire board, including club president Andrea Agnelli, resigned as a resulted of the ongoing investigation(s) into their financial activities over the last few years.

It hasn’t been great news.

It really hasn’t no matter where you stand on the guilty or innocent spectrum.

But on Sunday, Tuttosport threw something out there that is going to be like candy to some and a small glimmer of hope to others. There is going to be a lot said coming out of it, and we are those who are trying to see what all of this means and where we go from here.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Tuttosport reported over the weekend that things might all lost when it comes to what’s going on involving the investigation into Juventus’ finances.

What does this development mean?

Why we aren’t doing celebrations in the streets just yet.

Where do we go from here?

Talking about another Tuttosport report, this one from a few days earlier, that says this summer could be the end of Federico Cherubini’s tenure at Juventus.

Does that open the door for Juve to potentially rebuild the bridge with Beppe Marotta knowing things aren’t going so well at Inter these days?

World Cup thoughts with the semifinals upon us.

