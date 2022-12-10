World Cup 2022 Open Watch Thread: Quarterfinal Day 2

We are close to counting the amount of games left at the 2022 World Cup with just one hand.

Before we get to that, though, there’s two more spaces in the semifinals up for grabs.

Today, the only hope for another Juventus player reaching the World Cup semifinals just so happens to be a player who might not be around much longer beyond the 2022-23 season. Yes, it’s everybody’s favorite Frenchman who asks for a lot of money, Adrien Rabiot, who is just two wins away from helping his country play for another world title.

So what will the other semifinal be?

We already know that Argentina will be facing Croatia in the first one.

The other? Well, that’s what we’re here to find out on this day.

And then after that, there will be all of four matches left at the 2022 World Cup, a tournament that has certainly been a wild ride on the field and had some tough pieces of news come through off the field during the past few weeks in Qatar.

It will be hard for either one of these two quarterfinals to top what we saw Friday. But you know there’s always a chance because this World Cup continues to have a very real chance of unpredictability every time there’s a game taking place.

TODAY’S GAMES

Morocco vs. Portugal

Where: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 6 p.m. local time in Qatar; 4 p.m. across continental Europe, 3 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 10 a.m. Eastern time, 7 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada); BBC One (United Kingdom); RAI 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

England vs. France

Where: Al Bayt Stadium, Khor, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 10 p.m. local time in Qatar; 8 p.m. across continental Europe, 7 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2 p.m. Eastern time, 11 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada); ITV 1 UK (United Kingdom); RAI 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); ITV Hub (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).