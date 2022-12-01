World Cup 2022 Open Watch Thread: Day 12

Wednesday provided us with arguably the craziest single day so far at the 2022 World Cup, with suddenly knowing of the Fair Play rules becoming a thing because all the other tiebreakers were no longer in play. (Sergio, we’re sorry about all of that.)

What could the next day’s worth of games have in store?

Well, let’s just say this: Two of the biggest names in the tournament with some of the best players in the world, Belgium and Germany, enter the day needing a good amount of help if they want to advance to the knockout rounds. Belgium is in third in Group F. Germany, meanwhile, is at the bottom of Group E after a loss and a draw to begin the group stage.

So, yes, there is drama to be had.

And that’s even before you throw in any potential tiebreakers.

Throw in the potential for plenty more chaos and we could very well have two straight days in which we won’t know who’s advancing until the extended amount of stoppage time that seems to come with every game at this World Cup. And, if you’re a neutral, isn’t that what you want to see happen? It surely made for a pretty interesting watch on Wednesday.

Maybe we get more of the same for the second straight day. That does sound like a fun one.

TODAY’S GAMES

Canada vs. Morocco

Where: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 6 p.m. local time in Qatar; 4 p.m. across continental Europe, 3 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 10 a.m. Eastern time, 7 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: Fox Sports 1 (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV (Canada); BBC Two (United Kingdom); RAI 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app, CTV app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, The ITV Hub (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Croatia vs. Belgium

Where: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 6 p.m. local time in Qatar; 4 p.m. across continental Europe, 3 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 10 a.m. Eastern time, 7 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX, Telemundo (United States); TSN2, RDS2 (Canada); BBC One (United Kingdom); RAI Sport 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); The UTV Hub (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Costa Rica vs. Germany

Where: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 10 p.m. local time in Qatar; 8 p.m. across continental Europe, 7 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2 p.m. Eastern time, 11 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS 2 (Canada); ITV 4 (United Kingdom); RAI Sport 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app, CTV app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Japan vs. Spain

Where: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 10 p.m. local time in Qatar; 8 p.m. across continental Europe, 7 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2 p.m. Eastern time, 11 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX (United States); TSN2, RDS (Canada); ITV 1 UK (United Kingdom); RAI 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).