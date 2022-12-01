 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Juventus v AS Roma - Serie A

Juventus in crisis: Tracking the updates following the board’s resignation

Things are happening every time you look up.

Contributors: Danny Penza and Sam Lopresti
Juventus’ entire board stunned the world and resigned on the final Monday of November, putting forward the latest step in what has been a rough season on and off the field for the Old Lady. The big reason as to why the board resigned was because of the ongoing investigation into Juve’s finances and “false accounting” by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office.

4 Total Updates Since
Nov 28, 2022, 9:40pm CET