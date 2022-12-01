Juventus in crisis: Tracking the updates following the board’s resignation

Juventus’ entire board stunned the world and resigned on the final Monday of November, putting forward the latest step in what has been a rough season on and off the field for the Old Lady. The big reason as to why the board resigned was because of the ongoing investigation into Juve’s finances and “false accounting” by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Nov 28, 2022, 9:40pm CET
Nov 28, 2022, 9:40pm CET
-
November 30
John Elkann tries to steady the ship as Juventus denies any wrongdoing
Some strong words from the head of Exor.
-
November 30
Report: Max Allegri, Federico Cherubini had resignations rejected (UPDATED)
Things continue to be interesting.
-
November 29
Exor indicates Gianluca Ferrero as the replacement for Andrea Agnelli
There’s no time to relax when your entire board resigns.
-
November 28
OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Andrea Agnelli, Juventus’ entire board of directors resign
Monday night bombshell.