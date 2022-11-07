Allegri: Always satisfying for Juventus to beat Inter

Juventus completely reversed course at the break after a flat performance in the first half against a determined Inter Milan side threatened to end the game even before halftime. However, whatever Massimiliano Allegri said in the dressing room seemed to make a big difference as it was a very changed Bianconeri side that came out for the second stanza.

“It was great to watch this game, especially as we were a little lucky in the first half, but when you have a proactive attitude and work for your teammate, you are more likely to get a positive result. “The system has given the team more solidity, but the most important thing is that the team works together, defends behind the ball, understands when it’s time to suffer and that it lasts 95 minutes. Earlier in the season, we would play about 30 minutes and then drift off, but we are in it all the way now, even during tough moments. That is an important step. “This is the right spirit and raises the level of competition within the squad.”

With this result it’s four straight clean sheets for the Bianconeri as well as the best defence in the league so far.

“The most satisfying thing is to beat Inter after three defeats and a draw in the last four [games against Inter]. It was important to win a head-to-head match, we played well technically and only ran a risk with Rabiot’s error on a Lautaro Martinez chance. With this attitude, it is unlikely we concede goals. “The most beautiful thing is to see available players helping each other, that’s what you need to win games. In order to reach our targets it is important to put on a side personal objectives and focus on the team’s goals. Now we must not waste what we’ve done against Verona.”

Juve are now in fifth place in the league table, and only two points off Atalanta and Lazio above them.

“The season is long, we had a few hiccups, above all in the Champions League. There is joy to beat a great side like Inter, but then we immediately need to get back the focus for the next two matches and at that point can draw a line under 2022. “It is a long season ahead of us, Napoli are doing remarkably well and we’ll see what happens after the World Cup.”

What is Juventus’ objective for the remainder of this season?

“The objective is to do the best we possibly can. We mustn’t think that because of this victory all our problems are solved and the season is over. It is still one step at a time.”

VAR frustrated the Bianconeri once again in this game with Danilo’s goal that would have made it 2-0 disallowed.

“I haven’t seen the incident, but in that moment we could have lost the plot. Instead, we remained focused and that’s another nice signal.”

Adrien Rabiot’s remarkable turnaround this season continues, did Allegri try to convince him to stay in Turin in the summer?

“I talked to him before the supposed transfer, asked if he was happy and wanted to go. I told him he is respected at Juventus, that he has margin for improvement and he had a great performance this evening, as he worked for the team.”

The coach also provided an injury update on the squad, starting with Dusan Vlahovic.