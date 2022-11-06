Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Inter

With three games to go before a six-week break due to FIFA being completely soaked in blood money the World Cup starting up in a couple of weeks, the chances for Juventus to feel good about things before the new year are getting smaller.

Tonight, with arch-rival Inter coming to Turin, there’s no bigger game than the one right in front of Juventus left on the schedule before the international players go to Qatar.

Can Juventus get a rare win in a big game?

Or will Juve’s struggles in big games continue under Max Allegri’s watch?

These are the things that have hampered Juventus in just about every big game since Allegri came back to Juventus a year and a half ago. Whether it’s domestically or in the Champions League (and hopefully not in the Europa League soon), Juve’s failures have boiled down to how they’ve approached big games and then failed to execute in them.

It’s a long list of losses, draws and not very many wins at all.

That’s what it’s been like in big games since Max Allegri came back to Juventus.

Maybe tonight is the game where Juve actually builds on a positive performance midweek and that’s the thing that changes things for the better. If not, then it’s going to look a lot like they have over the last 18 months — especially when it comes to Juve having to scratch and claw to try and catch up to their direct rivals in the Serie A table.

MATCH INFO

When: Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. local time in Italy and around Europe, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time. (Please note that the fall time change that went into effect in Europe last week has now also reached the United States.)

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI: TBA

Juventus bench: TBA

Inter starting XI: TBA

Inter bench: TBA

HOW TO WATCH

Television: BT Sport 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); BT Sport app, BTSport.com (United Kingdom); DAZN, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.