World Cup 2022 Open Watch Thread: Day 11

If there ever was a case where chaos could rule the day, look no further than this current one. Look no further than what things look like in Group C.

World Cup rooting guide We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation has devised a quiz based on your style of sports fandom that will *scientifically decide which team you really should be rooting for. Take it here!

All four teams in Group C enter their final group stage games with a chance to advance to the knockout rounds. That hasn’t been the case in the other two groups that have been decided the day earlier, so we head into a bit of an interesting twist that could very well cause some chaos to happen as both games are played at the same time.

And did I mention that the first-place team is playing the second-place team?

And did I also mention that those two teams have very noticeable Juventus ties?

So, Wojciech Szczesny’s Poland sits first in Group C. They will face Angel Di Maria and Argentina, which currently sits second in Group C. While Poland and Argentina face one another, Saudi Arabia and Mexico will also be squaring off in a matchup of third and fourth place in Group C.

It’s all for the taking. And the potential for something resembling chaos is very much possible — which, considering how somewhat routine the first day of Matchday 3 was, this could very much be the opposite kind of situation if the right kind of things happen.

With France having already wrapped up a spot in the round of 16, Didier Deschamps is expected to do some rotation of his starting lineup, meaning Adrien Rabiot is likely to begin on the bench as he makes way for somebody with not as beautiful hair to occupy a spot in France’s midfield against Tunisia.

TODAY’S GAMES

Australia vs. Denmark

Where: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 6 p.m. local time in Qatar; 4 p.m. across continental Europe, 3 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 10 a.m. Eastern time, 7 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada); ITV UK 1 (United Kingdom); RAI 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, The ITV Hub (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Tunisia vs. France

Where: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 6 p.m. local time in Qatar; 4 p.m. across continental Europe, 3 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 10 a.m. Eastern time, 7 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX, Telemundo (United States); TSN2 (Canada); ITV 4 (United Kingdom); RAI Sport 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); The UTV Hub (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Poland vs. Argentina

Where: Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 10 p.m. local time in Qatar; 8 p.m. across continental Europe, 7 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2 p.m. Eastern time, 11 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX, Telemundo (United States); TSN2, RDS 2 (Canada); BBC Two (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app, CTV app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

Where: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 10 p.m. local time in Qatar; 8 p.m. across continental Europe, 7 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2 p.m. Eastern time, 11 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada); BBC One (United Kingdom); RAI 1, RAI Sport 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).