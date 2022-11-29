World Cup 2022 Open Watch Thread: Day 10

Into the final games of the group stage we go where following things become a little more difficult and following two games at a time becomes mandatory if you’ve got a rooting interest in what’s going on.

For Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, today is the day in which he will either see the United States’ stay in Qatar be extended as they qualify for the knockout rounds or head back to Turin for training after being bounced from the group stage.

This is the situation for many countries as the final round of group stage fixtures arrive.

There’s a whole lot of countries in the situation that McKennie and the U.S. find themselves in. That’s maybe not a surprise knowing how the first two rounds of fixtures at the World Cup has played out, with plenty of upsets, plenty of scoreless draws but also some pretty interesting results along the way.

So now McKennie and the U.S. have to not lose against Iran to book their spot into the round of 16. With how the U.S. has been ... not very good in front of goal, there’s always the chance for some silly things to happen.

TODAY’S GAMES

Netherlands vs. Qatar

Where: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 6 p.m. local time in Qatar; 4 p.m. across continental Europe, 3 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 10 a.m. Eastern time, 7 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada); ITV UK 1 (United Kingdom); RAI 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, The ITV Hub (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Ecuador vs. Senegal

Where: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 6 p.m. local time in Qatar; 4 p.m. across continental Europe, 3 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 10 a.m. Eastern time, 7 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (United States); TSN2 (Canada); ITV 4 (United Kingdom); RAI Sport 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); The UTV Hub (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

United States vs. Iran

Where: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 10 p.m. local time in Qatar; 8 p.m. across continental Europe, 7 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2 p.m. Eastern time, 11 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX, Telemundo (United States); TSN2, RDS 2 (Canada); BBC Two (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app, CTV app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

England vs. Wales

Where: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 10 p.m. local time in Qatar; 8 p.m. across continental Europe, 7 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2 p.m. Eastern time, 11 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada); BBC One (United Kingdom); RAI 1, RAI Sport 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).