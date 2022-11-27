World Cup 2022 Open Watch Thread: Day 8

After a day in which a Juventus player featured in three of the four games played at the 2022 World Cup, the direct opposite will happen today. The only Juventus-related connections will be of those players who either used to play for Juventus or had been names we’ve spent a good amount of time discussing around these parts during a transfer window or two.

That doesn’t mean this day at the World Cup doesn’t have storylines aplenty, though.

The biggest one, as you might know if you have paid even the slightest bit of attention to the first round of games in Qatar, has to do with the status of Germany and if they will be able to make it out of the group stage after their shock defeat to Japan on Wednesday.

Because of Germany’s loss, there is very much a real chance that they are two games and done if they are to lose to Spain in the final game of the day. Remember, this is a Spain side that just so happened to dismantle Germany 6-0 the last time the two countries played one another in the UEFA Nations League.two years ago.

A good amount of time has passed since then and things are very much different in terms of personnel and even management, but Germany’s World Cup status could very well be considered on life support if things don’t go their way today.

Argentina was able to rebound after a shocking loss to open their tournament 24 hours earlier, so will Germany be able to do the same? (I have a feeling a certain BWRAO staff member would say that the quality of opponent is very much different between Argentina and Germany, but he’s biased.)

So let’s see what happens. Another crazy day at the World Cup could be in store, everybody.

TODAY’S GAMES

Japan vs. Costa Rica

Where: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 1 p.m. local time in Qatar; 11 a.m. across continental Europe, 10 a.m. in the United Kingdom, 5 a.m. Eastern time, 2 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada); ITV UK 1 (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, The ITV Hub (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Belgium vs. Morocco

Where: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 4 p.m. local time in Qatar; 2 p.m. across continental Europe, 1 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 8 a.m. Eastern time, 5 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS (Canada); ITV 1 UK (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); The UTV Hub (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Croatia vs. Canada

Where: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 7 p.m. local time in Qatar; 5 p.m. across continental Europe, 6 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 11 a.m. Eastern time, 8 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV (Canada); BBC One (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app, CTV app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Spain vs. Germany

Where: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 10 p.m. local time in Qatar; 8 p.m. across continental Europe, 7 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2 p.m. Eastern time, 11 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV (Canada); BBC One (United Kingdom); RAI 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app, CTV app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).