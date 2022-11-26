World Cup 2022 Open Watch Thread: Day 7

Now that we’re on the seventh day of the 2022 World Cup, I have one question for you ...

Are you ready to see what Adrien Rabiot can do for an encore? Are you ready to see what Angel Di Maria and Argentina will also do for an encore?

So little time to find out what’s next!

OK, so maybe I could also mention the guy in the picture who will also be playing today, but what we’re really here for is to see what the world’s greatest midfielder can do after his impressive World Cup opener and then what the Copa America winners can do to not go home early from a tournament they were being tipped to potentially go far in.

We are here to see what Rabiot will do as France looks to follow up their big tournament-opening win with another strong performance. We are here to see what Di Maria and Argentina do to not replicate what happened in their first World Cup fixture in Qatar.

And hey, we also get to see if Poland and/or Mexico can do just about anything right in front of goal as compared to when they played one another in one of the more not-exciting games of the World Cup so far.

So welcome to a World Cup day in which three of the four fixtures features at least one team with some Juventus connections on the roster. Maybe so good things will come of it.

TODAY’S GAMES

Tunisia vs. Australia

Where: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 1 p.m. local time in Qatar; 11 a.m. across continental Europe, 10 a.m. in the United Kingdom, 5 a.m. Eastern time, 2 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada); ITV UK 1 (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, The ITV Hub (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia

Where: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 4 p.m. local time in Qatar; 2 p.m. across continental Europe, 1 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 8 a.m. Eastern time, 5 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS (Canada); ITV 1 UK (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); The UTV Hub (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

France vs. Denmark

Where: Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 7 p.m. local time in Qatar; 5 p.m. across continental Europe, 6 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 11 a.m. Eastern time, 8 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV (Canada); BBC One (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app, CTV app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Argentina vs. Mexico

Where: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 10 p.m. local time in Qatar; 8 p.m. across continental Europe, 7 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2 p.m. Eastern time, 11 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV (Canada); BBC One (United Kingdom); RAI 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app, CTV app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).