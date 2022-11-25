World Cup 2022 Open Watch Thread: Day 6

We are officially a third of the way through the group stage at the 2022 World Cup.

World Cup games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the World Cup, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $40, now $20 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

That means there’s 12 group stage games down and 24 more to go. And based on the first 12 games of this year’s group stage, the next 24 have the chance to be just as unpredictable as the first week was.

On this day, the first day of the second round of group stage fixtures — got all that? — there will be one Juventus player (potentially) taking the field. That, of course, will come in the final game of the day when the United States takes on England in a day-after-Thanksgiving matchup that has been circled by those in the U.S. ever since the draw took place a few months ago.

For McKennie, it’s a chance to get back on the right foot after a so-so showing against Wales in the USA’s opening game this past Monday. He clearly isn’t back to 100 percent just yet after missing time in the lead-up to the World Cup, and his performance against Wales was very much confirmation of that.

But in a game that so many American players have been looking forward to — as well as the USA’s tournament hopes potentially riding on a positive result — it sure would be handy for one of the Americans’ best players to come up big against England.

TODAY’S GAMES

Wales vs. Iran

Where: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 1 p.m. local time in Qatar; 11 a.m. across continental Europe, 10 a.m. in the United Kingdom, 5 a.m. Eastern time, 2 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada); ITV UK 1 (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, The ITV Hub (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Qatar vs. Senegal

Where: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 4 p.m. local time in Qatar; 2 p.m. across continental Europe, 1 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 8 a.m. Eastern time, 5 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS (Canada); ITV 1 UK (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); The UTV Hub (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Netherlands vs. Ecuador

Where: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 7 p.m. local time in Qatar; 5 p.m. across continental Europe, 6 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 11 a.m. Eastern time, 8 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV (Canada); BBC One (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app, CTV app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

United States vs. England

Where: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 10 p.m. local time in Qatar; 8 p.m. across continental Europe, 7 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2 p.m. Eastern time, 11 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV (Canada); BBC One (United Kingdom); RAI 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app, CTV app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).