World Cup 2022 Open Watch Thread: Day 6

We are officially a third of the way through the group stage at the 2022 World Cup.
That means there’s 12 group stage games down and 24 more to go. And based on the first 12 games of this year’s group stage, the next 24 have the chance to be just as unpredictable as the first week was.
On this day, the first day of the second round of group stage fixtures — got all that? — there will be one Juventus player (potentially) taking the field. That, of course, will come in the final game of the day when the United States takes on England in a day-after-Thanksgiving matchup that has been circled by those in the U.S. ever since the draw took place a few months ago.
For McKennie, it’s a chance to get back on the right foot after a so-so showing against Wales in the USA’s opening game this past Monday. He clearly isn’t back to 100 percent just yet after missing time in the lead-up to the World Cup, and his performance against Wales was very much confirmation of that.
But in a game that so many American players have been looking forward to — as well as the USA’s tournament hopes potentially riding on a positive result — it sure would be handy for one of the Americans’ best players to come up big against England.
TODAY’S GAMES
Wales vs. Iran
Where: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Official kickoff time: 1 p.m. local time in Qatar; 11 a.m. across continental Europe, 10 a.m. in the United Kingdom, 5 a.m. Eastern time, 2 a.m. Pacific time.
Television: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada); ITV UK 1 (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).
Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, The ITV Hub (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).
Qatar vs. Senegal
Where: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar.
Official kickoff time: 4 p.m. local time in Qatar; 2 p.m. across continental Europe, 1 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 8 a.m. Eastern time, 5 a.m. Pacific time.
Television: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS (Canada); ITV 1 UK (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).
Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); The UTV Hub (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).
Netherlands vs. Ecuador
Where: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Official kickoff time: 7 p.m. local time in Qatar; 5 p.m. across continental Europe, 6 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 11 a.m. Eastern time, 8 a.m. Pacific time.
Television: FOX, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV (Canada); BBC One (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).
Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app, CTV app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).
United States vs. England
Where: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Official kickoff time: 10 p.m. local time in Qatar; 8 p.m. across continental Europe, 7 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2 p.m. Eastern time, 11 a.m. Pacific time.
Television: FOX, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV (Canada); BBC One (United Kingdom); RAI 1 (Italy).
Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app, CTV app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).
