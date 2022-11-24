World Cup 2022 Open Watch Thread: Day 5

On Day 5 of the 2022 World Cup, almost half of Juventus’ contingent in Qatar will take the field.

it will be easy to keep track of how things are going for them, too, considering they are all playing against one another in the same game. And that game just so happens to be the last one of the day, which means your eyes may be bleary but at least you won’t have to look far to find out where the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Kostic and the trio of Brazilian defenders are playing.

It’s a Juventus Derby of sorts for five of the 11 members of Max Allegri’s squad who are at the World Cup. It’s Kostic and Vlahovic — who’s back from injury and raring to go — leading Serbia while Danilo, Bremer and Alex Sandro will be part of a Brazilian defense aiming to not allow said Serbians to find the back of the net during their meeting Thursday night.

In the two games before Brazil-Serbia kicks off, there will be names that you remember from their stints at Juventus. Some of those memories may be good, other memories will be basically the opposite of good.

But as much as some want to make it out like the games leading up to Brazil-Serbia are the big ones of Day 5 at the World Cup, I feel safe in saying that from a Juventus point of view the meeting of some of Juve’s biggest names at the international level is quite appealing.

Let Vlahovic be healthy again. May Kostic cross to his hearts content. And let Danilo and Bremer and Sandro continue their club form. That should provide for a good one, don’t you think, folks?

TODAY’S GAMES

Switzerland vs. Cameroon

Where: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 1 p.m. local time in Qatar; 11 a.m. across continental Europe, 10 a.m. in the United Kingdom, 5 a.m. Eastern time, 2 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada); ITV UK 1 (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, The ITV Hub (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Uruguay vs. South Korea

Where: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 4 p.m. local time in Qatar; 2 p.m. across continental Europe, 1 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 8 a.m. Eastern time, 5 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS (Canada); ITV 1 UK (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); The UTV Hub (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Portugal vs. Ghana

Where: Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 7 p.m. local time in Qatar; 5 p.m. across continental Europe, 6 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 11 a.m. Eastern time, 8 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX, Telemundo, (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV (Canada); BBC One (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app, CTV app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Brazil vs. Croatia

Where: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 10 p.m. local time in Qatar; 8 p.m. across continental Europe, 7 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2 p.m. Eastern time, 11 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX, Telemundo, (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV (Canada); BBC One (United Kingdom); RAI 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app, CTV app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).