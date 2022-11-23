World Cup 2022 Open Watch Thread: Day 4

Today is a day in which there are no Juventus players taking part in a game at the World Cup. So, if that’s what you’re wanting to see take place, we’ve got some bad news.

But if you’re hoping to see a former Juventus man or two, then you’re in luck.

There’s Alvaro Morata and Spain taking on Costa Rica. There’s new-ish Croatia assistant coach Mario Mandzukic and the team he now officially orders what to do taking on Morocco in the first game of the four-game slate. And surely our Canadian readers will be jacked up to see what their boys can do even though there aren’t any Juve connections there. (Although Julia Grosso will surely be rooting for her compatriots from Turin.)

It’s another busy day at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

And it’s anything like what we saw in the first day with four games on the schedule, then there could very well be some very interesting things happening.

Maybe not one of the tournament favorites getting upset by what was expected to be a nation that doesn’t do much of anything, but there are big names on the schedule on this day and potentially craziness taking place again. With how little time these teams have had to prepare, it’s looking more and more like some of the first group stage fixtures will have an extra element of unpredictability.

That could correct itself back to the center as the group stage goes on and the more talented teams get more time training together, but you never know.

We just don’t know when. So until that happens, it’s going to be a very interesting opening to the World Cup. Probably more interesting than it already has been — and that’s before you consider just what Adrien Rabiot did in France’s win 24 hours earlier.

TODAY’S GAMES

Morocco vs. Croatia

Where: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 1 p.m. local time in Qatar; 11 a.m. across continental Europe, 10 a.m. in the United Kingdom, 5 a.m. Eastern time, 2 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada); ITV UK 1 (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, The ITV Hub (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Germany vs. Japan

Where: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 4 p.m. local time in Qatar; 2 p.m. across continental Europe, 1 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 8 a.m. Eastern time, 5 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS (Canada); ITV 1 UK (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); The UTV Hub (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Spain vs. Costa Rica

Where: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 7 p.m. local time in Qatar; 5 p.m. across continental Europe, 6 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 11 a.m. Eastern time, 8 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX, Telemundo, (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV (Canada); BBC One (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app, CTV app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Belgium vs. Canada

Where: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 10 p.m. local time in Qatar; 8 p.m. across continental Europe, 7 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2 p.m. Eastern time, 11 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX, Telemundo, (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV (Canada); BBC One (United Kingdom); RAI 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app, CTV app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).