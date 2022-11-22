World Cup 2022 Open Watch Thread: Day 3

On the third day of the 2022 World Cup, we officially get a day’s scheduled in which multiple Juventus players are playing across multiple games.

World Cup games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the World Cup, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $40, now $20 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

It’s not just one guy in one game. It’s not just one guy in a couple.

You’ll potentially get Leandro Paredes (as well as Juve’s former No. 10 and his still-boyish good looks). You’ll get Wojciech Szczesny and Arek Milik. And then you’ll be rewarded for saving the best for last when Adrien Rabiot and the reigning world champions open their World Cup campaign against Australia.

It’s a day very much full of football, with four games filling up the schedule. (Although, if you live in certain places of the world, it’s going to be an awfully early start to the day for you and your football viewing.)

No matter when you decided to drop in, though, there’s bound to be something on since four games stretched over 12 hours is going to provide somebody with a lot of chances to dip in and out depending on how appealing each matchup is.

And make no mistake, some of the nations involved are very much the kind of teams that you are going to tune in for even if they’re not the country of your rooting interest.

I mean, you know you’re watching France just for Rabiot. You can’t fool us, person on the internet. That’s just the appeal of Adrien Rabiot — especially when he enters the World Cup on very good form like he has this season.

TODAY’S GAMES

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

Where: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 1 p.m. local time in Qatar; 11 a.m. across continental Europe, 10 a.m. in the United Kingdom, 5 a.m. Eastern time, 2 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada); ITV UK 1 (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, The ITV Hub (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Denmark vs. Tunisia

Where: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 4 p.m. local time in Qatar; 2 p.m. across continental Europe, 1 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 8 a.m. Eastern time, 5 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS (Canada); ITV 1 UK (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app (Canada); The UTV Hub (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

Mexico vs. Poland

Where: Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 7 p.m. local time in Qatar; 5 p.m. across continental Europe, 6 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 11 a.m. Eastern time, 8 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX, Telemundo, (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV (Canada); BBC One (United Kingdom); RAI 2 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app, CTV app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).

France vs. Australia

Where: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar.

Official kickoff time: 10 p.m. local time in Qatar; 8 p.m. across continental Europe, 7 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2 p.m. Eastern time, 11 a.m. Pacific time.

Television: FOX, Telemundo, (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV (Canada); BBC One (United Kingdom); RAI 1 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Sling TV, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN app, RDS app, CTV app (Canada); BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer (United Kingdom); RAI Play (Italy).